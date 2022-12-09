MEDIA ADVISORY - Media availability: Holiday Travel at Toronto Pearson

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Media are invited to attend Toronto Pearson International Airport on Tuesday, December 13 for a holiday travel media day.

Spokespeople from the Greater Toronto Airport Authority (GTAA), Canadian Air Transport Security Agency (CATSA) and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) will be available for interviews to discuss the upcoming holiday travel season, information on what passengers should expect as well as travel tips.

CATSA will have a display of common items confiscated at security and CBSA will be offering a tour of the customs hall where media can see new eGates and hear about the benefits for passengers who use Advance Declaration.

Media are also welcomed to speak to passengers.

WHEN: Tuesday, December 13 6:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tour of customs area will take place at 10:15 a.m.



WHERE: Toronto Pearson Airport Terminal 1, International Departures, Post 3 WHAT: Interview availability; opportunities to speak with passengers travelling for the holidays



WHO: GTAA Spokespersons CATSA representative CBSA representative

Media are asked to RSVP by Monday, December 12 at 4 p.m. to confirm their attendance. Media that are interested in the tour of the customs hall and/or an interview with a CBSA spokesperson need to RSVP by email to CBSA-ASFC_GTAR_Communications@cbsa-asfc.gc.ca to receive more details and instructions.

SOURCE Greater Toronto Airports Authority

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/09/c0454.html