MEDIA ADVISORY - Media Availability: March Break Travel at Billy Bishop Airport

From travel tips to technology – representatives from YTZ will show you how to make the most out of your March Break with smooth airport travels.

TORONTO, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - On Thursday, March 9, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport will host a media availability on March Break Travel at YTZ.

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (CNW Group/Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport)

Spokespeople from PortsToronto, owner and operator of Billy Bishop Airport, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the Canadian Air Transport Security Agency (CATSA), and the St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog Program will be available for interviews to discuss upcoming March Break travel, what passengers should expect, and provide travel tips to help make the most of your March Break travels.

CATSA will provide tips on how to ensure a smooth security screening experience – along with a display of common items confiscated at security, St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog Program will host visits with therapy dogs Pablo and Mr. Darcy, and CBSA will be offering a tour of the customs hall where media can participate in a demonstration of the new Advance Declaration app and Express Lane that will streamline the customs process for arriving passengers.

Media are also welcomed to speak to passengers in the public spaces of the airport.

WHEN: Thursday, March 9, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Customs Hall – 10:00 a.m.

Tour of CBSA customs area and demonstration of the new Advance Declaration app and express lane.

Atrium – Beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Visit with SJA Therapy Dog Program

CATSA display and information session

Billy Bishop Airport spokesperson on the March Break experience at YTZ

WHERE: Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, island-side terminal.

WHAT: Interview availability; opportunity to speak with passengers travelling ahead of March Break.

WHO:

Deborah Wilson, Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs, PortsToronto

Ryan O'Connor, Superintendent, CBSA

Tamara Lopez, Border Services Officer, CBSA

Hira Ramzan, Service Delivery Manager, CATSA

Marilynn Wong, Toronto Region Therapy Dog Program Advisor, St. John Ambulance

Story continues

NOTE

Media are asked to RSVP by Wednesday, March 8 at 4:00 p.m. to confirm their attendance.

Media that are interested in the tour of the customs hall and/or an interview with a CBSA spokesperson need to RSVP by email to CBSA-ASFC_GTAR_Communications@cbsa-asfc.gc.ca to receive more details and instructions.

Satellite trucks/camera operators may take the ferry across to the island at no cost where parking is available. Please coordinate with Jessica Pellerin at jpellerin@portstoronto.com or (647) 298-0585 to have your parking ticket validated before departure.

About Billy Bishop Airport Toronto City Airport

Offering service to more than 20 cities in Canada and the U.S., with connection opportunities to more than 80 international destinations via our airlines' networks, Billy Bishop Airport is an important international gateway and a key driver to Toronto's economy which traditionally welcomes approximately 2.8 million passengers per year. Billy Bishop Airport is renowned for its unique travel experience, efficiency and customer service and has won a series of passenger-driven awards. With a focus on cleaner, greener and quieter operations, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has made significant upgrades in recent year to achieve its sustainability goals which are reported on an annual basis. Billy Bishop Airport is owned and operated by PortsToronto.

About PortsToronto

For more than 100 years PortsToronto has worked with its partners at the federal, provincial and municipal levels to enhance the economic growth of the City of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. PortsToronto owns and operates Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, which welcomed approximately 2.8 million passengers in 2019; the Outer Harbour Marina, one of Canada's largest freshwater marinas; and the marine Port of Toronto that includes businesses in a variety of sectors including marine shipping, cargo services, media production and passenger cruises. PortsToronto is committed to fostering strong, healthy and sustainable communities and has invested more than $14 million since 2009 in charitable initiatives and environmental programs that benefit communities along Toronto's waterfront and beyond. PortsToronto operates in accordance with the Canada Marine Act and is guided by a board with representation from all three levels of government.

SOURCE Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/07/c6515.html