TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

AXION VENTURES INC. ("AXV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Friday, March 5, 2021, the Company will remain suspended and its Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:

Classification

Tier 2

________________________________________

JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES INC. ("JEV")

[formerly Jericho Oil Corporation ("JCO")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Name Change

Pursuant to the Director's resolution dated February 3, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Friday March 5, 2021, the common shares of Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Jericho Oil Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Oil & Gas' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

179,608,142 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: N/A

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: JEV (new) CUSIP Number: 476339106 (new)

________________________________________

NORTHWEST COPPER CORP. ("NWST")

[Formerly SERENGETI RESOURCES INC. ("SIR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders February 26, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Two (2) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows:

Effective at the opening March 5, 2021, the common shares of Northwest Copper Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Serengeti Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

55,501,684 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: NWST NEW CUSIP Number: 66744H104 NEW

________________________________________

STINGER RESOURCES INC. ("STNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Friday, March 5, 2021, the common shares of Stinger Resources Inc. ("Stinger") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Gold & Silver Ore Mining' company (NAICS Number: 212220).

Stinger was incorporated under BCBCA on September 22, 2020, primarily for the purpose of carrying out a spin-out by way of plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with American Creek Resources Ltd. ("American Creek") (TSXV: AMK). The Arrangement was completed on February 25, 2021. As a result of the completion of the Arrangement, Stinger holds interests in various properties, including the Dunwell Property in British Columbia, Canada. American Creek has also transferred a total of $2,500,000 to Stinger.

The Arrangement was approved by American Creek shareholders on December 3, 2020 and the Supreme Court of British Columbia on December 7, 2020.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, 45,000,389 shares of Stinger have been issued to the shareholders of American Creek, resulting in each American Creek shareholder receiving 0.11324 Stinger shares for each American Creek share held at the time the Arrangement was completed.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia







Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

45,000,389 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil common shares subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company Trading Symbol: STNG CUSIP Number: 860836105

For further information, please refer to Stinger's Listing Application (Form 2B) dated February 25, 2021, which is available on SEDAR. Please also refer to the American Creek Management Information Circular dated October 29, 2020, which is available on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Darren Blaney, CEO & President Company Address: #92 – 2nd Avenue, Cardston, Alberta T0K 0K0 Company Phone Number: 587-271-0999 Company Fax Number: N/A Company Email Address: info@stingerresources.com

________________________________________

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP. ("WHN") ("WHN.WT)

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering; New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective March 1, 2021, the Company's Prospectus dated March 1, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 3, 2021, for gross proceeds of $14,964,950 (including exercise of the over-allotment).

Underwriter: Raymond James Ltd.



Offering: 21,378,500 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one half of one share purchase warrant.



Unit Price: $0.70 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $1.00 per share to March 3, 2023.



Underwriter's Commission: The Underwriter will be paid a cash commission of $897,897



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted to the Underwriter an option to purchase additional units, up to 15% of the offering. The over-allotment option was exercised in full at closing.

New Listing - Warrants

Effective at the opening Friday, March 5, 2021, the warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization:

10,689,250 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: WHN.WT CUSIP Number: 960350114

These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated March 3, 2021 pursuant to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 1, 2021. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at a price of $1.00 per share and will expire on March 3, 2023.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

BERETTA VENTURES LTD. ("BRTA.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 6, 2015 and January 14, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated October 6, 2015 has been revoked. The Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission dated October 4, 2019 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, March 5, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

SILVERTON METALS CORP. ("SVTN")

[formerly Plymouth Realty Capital Corp. ("PH.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Brokered, Private Placement Non-Brokered, Name Change, Symbol Change, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Plymouth Realty Capital Corp.'s, (now Silverton Metals Corp., the "Company") Qualifying Transaction (the "QT") as principally described in the Company's filing statement dated February 18, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"). The QT includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol:

Pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated November 19, 2020, as amended (the "Agreement"), among the Company, Silver One Minerals Inc. ("Silver One") and KCP Minerals Inc. ("KCP"), the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of KCP from Silver One.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company issued 4,375,000 common shares of the Company to Silver One. In addition, the Company will pay Silver One $2,000,000 over twenty-four months ($1,250,000 of which is to be paid at closing of the QT).

KCP holds the Peñasco Quemado property, La Frazada property, and the Pluton property, each of which is located in Mexico.

For additional information please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated February 18, 2021, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR, as well as the Company's news releases dated September 28, 2020, November 19, 2020, February 4, 2021 and March 3, 2021.

Private Placement-Brokered, Private Placement Non-Brokered:

On January 8, 2021 Silverton Finco Inc. ("Finco") closed a brokered private placement of 9,250,000 subscription receipts (each, a "Subscription Receipt") at $0.80 per Subscription Receipt, for proceeds of $7,400,000 (the "Brokered Financing"). Each Subscription Receipt has automatically converted into one share of the Company and one share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable at $1.15 until March 2, 2024.

In connection with closing of the QT, Finco also undertook a non-brokered private placement financing for 2,324,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.80 per Unit for total proceeds of $1,859,200 (the "Non-Brokered Offering"). Each Unit comprised a share of the Company as well as a Warrant. Each Warrant is exercisable at $1.15 until March 2, 2024.

Aggregate gross proceeds raised pursuant to the Brokered Financing and the Non-Brokered Financing were $9,259,200.

Name Change, Symbol Change:

The name of the Company has also been changed as detailed below.

Effective at the opening Friday, March 5, 2021 the common shares of Silverton Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Plymouth Realty Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

27,336,500 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 4,475,000 common shares are subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: SVTN (new) CUSIP Number: 828003 1 03 (new)

Company Contact: Gunther Roehlig Company Address: 200 – 550 Denman Street

Vancouver, B.C.

V6G 3H1 Company Phone Number: (604) 617-5421 Company Email Address: groehlig@gmail.com

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture:

Pursuant to recent filings made with the Exchange, the Company has met the requirements to be listed as a Tier 2 Company.

Therefore, effective on Friday, March 5, 2021 the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening Friday, March 5, 2021 the shares of the Company will resume trading.

_________________________________________

21/03/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A.I.S. Resources Limited ("AIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 7, 2021 and January 11, 2021:

Number of Shares: 15,625,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 15,625,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,625,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 35 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Anthony Balme Y 250,000 Kiki Smith Y 100,500 Martyn Element Y 1,100,000 Phillip Thomas Y 537,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 437,500 1 Placee





Finder's Fee: Gerhard Merkel – $30,000 cash and 375,000 finder's warrants.

Buffalo Associates Ltd. (Marc Bamber) – $29,840 cash and 373,000 finder's warrants.

Mackie Research Capital Corporation – $2,800 cash and 35,000 finder's warrants.

Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on January 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ACASTI PHARMA INC. ("ACST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Acasti Pharma Inc. (the "Company") has completed an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated July 7, 2020 to the Company's Form S-3 Registration Statement dated June 29, 2020, that was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 29, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on July 7, 2020.

Agents: B. Riley FBR Inc., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC



Offering: An aggregate of 87,030,714 common shares were issued during the months of August 2020, December 2020 and January 2021



Offering Price: Between US$0.2538 and US$0.8064 per common share



Agents' Fee: 3% of the gross proceeds in cash

The Company announced the closing of the above-mentioned offering by news releases dated August 13, 2020, and January 27, 2021, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of US$32,005,444.60.

The common shares offered pursuant to the above-mentioned prospectus supplement have not been and will not be qualified for sale under the securities laws of any province or territory of Canada or to any resident of Canada and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in Canada, or to or for the account of any resident of Canada. The above-mentioned prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus have not been filed in respect of, and will not qualify, any distribution of these common shares in any province or territory of Canada. No common shares will be sold on the TSX Venture Exchange or on other trading markets in Canada as at the market distributions.

ACASTI PHARMA INC. (« ACST »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions par prospectus

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 3 mars 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX croissance

Acasti Pharma Inc. (la « société ») a complété un placement « au cours du marché » effectué en vertu d'un supplément de prospectus daté du 7 juillet 2020, joint au Form S-3 Registration Statement de la société daté du 29 juin 2020, qui a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX et dans le cadre d'une déclaration d'inscription déposée à la Securities and Exchange Commission (« SEC ») en date du 29 juin 2020 et d'un avis de prise d'effet émis par la SEC daté du 7 juillet 2020.

Agents : B. Riley FBR Inc., Oppenheimer & Co Inc. and H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC



Placement : Un total de 87 030 714 actions ordinaires souscrites durant les mois d'août 2020, décembre 2020 et janvier 2021



Prix de l'offre: Entre 0,2538 $ US et 0,8064 $ US par action ordinaire



Commission des agents : 3 % du produit brut en espèces

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement mentionné ci-dessus dans les communiqués de presse datés du 13 août 2020 et 27 janvier 2021. Le produit brut reçu par la société en vertu de ce placement fut 32 005 444,60 $ US.

Les actions ordinaires offertes en vertu du supplément de prospectus ci-dessus n'ont pas été et ne seront pas admissibles à la distribution en vertu des lois sur les valeurs mobilières des provinces et des territoires du Canada ou à tout résident du Canada et ne peuvent être offertes ni vendues, directement ou indirectement, au Canada ou pour le compte de tout résident du Canada. Le supplément de prospectus mentionné ci-dessus et le prospectus sous-jacent n'ont pas été déposés à l'égard de placement d'actions ordinaires dans une province ou un territoire du Canada. Aucune action ordinaire ne sera vendue par l'entremise de la Bourse de croissance TSX ou sur d'autres marchés boursiers au Canada aux cours du marché.

__________________________________

AFRICAN GOLD GROUP, INC. ("AGG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 03, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 24, 2021:

Number of Shares: 30,916,145 shares Purchase Price: $0.15 per share Warrants: 15,458,072 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,458,072 shares Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25 Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years Number of Placees: 39 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Jan-Erik Back Y 500,000 Callow Danny Y 500,000 Scott Eldridge Y 166,667

Finder's Fee:

BlackBridge Capital Management Corp $41,875.00 cash; 279,167 warrants Sprott Capital Partners $2,000.00 cash; 13,333 warrants EAS Advisors LLC $10,000.00 cash; 66,666 warrants RF Securities Clearing Inc $1,500.00 cash; 10,000 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp $17,500.00 cash; 116,666 warrants Hampton Securities $27,507.50 cash; 183,500 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $15,375.00 cash; 107,500 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: expiry 24 months from issuance

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

BLUERUSH INC. ("BTV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 03, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 15, 2021, January 18, 2021 and January 28, 2021:

Number of Shares: 47,619,046 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.105 per share



Warrants: 47,619,046 share purchase warrants to purchase 47,619,046 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.18 per share for a 36-month period, subject to acceleration



Number of Placees: 53 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units Ankur Gupta Y 60,000 Robbie Grossman Y 125,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 6,836,700 [7 Placees]





Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$375,370 in cash and 3,574,952 finder warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., PI Financial Corp. and Cormark Securities Inc. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.105 for a 36-month period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases on January 25, 2021 and February 10, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's documentation in connection with the issuance of 9,100,000 common shares of the Company to Bridging Finance Inc. ("Bridging"), an arm's length party to the Company, pursuant to an extension and amendment to existing credit facilities and loans advanced by Bridging in the aggregate amount of $43 million by way of multiple advances since 2018.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated January 26, 2021 and February 23, 2021.

________________________________________

DORE COPPER MINING CORP. ("DCMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on January 27, 2021:

Number of FT Shares: 12,221,000 flow-through shares ("FT Shares")



Purchase Price: $0.90 per FT Share



Number of Placees: 35 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Agent's Fee: Cormark Securities Inc. – $527,947.20 cash commission

Paradigm Capital Inc. – $131,986.80 cash commission

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated February 18, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

___________________________________________

EAGLE GRAPHITE INCORPORATED ("EGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:23 a.m. PST, March 3, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ELORO RESOURCES LTD. ("ELO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:11 p.m. PST, March 2, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ELORO RESOURCES LTD. ("ELO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, March 3, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EQ INC. ("EQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective February 12, 2021, the Company's final short form prospectus dated February 11, 2021, qualifying the distribution of 6,250,000 common shares of the Company, was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions. TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted the filing of the Company's short form prospectus.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on February 19, 2021, for gross proceeds of $11,500,000.

Offering: 7,187,500 common shares (including full exercise of over-allotment option)



Share Price: $1.60 per share



Underwriter(s): Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Eight Capital and Desjardins Securities Inc.



Underwriter(s) Commission: An aggregate of $460,080 cash payment and 230,160 warrants. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $1.60 per share for 18 months.

For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated February 11, 2021 and news releases dated February 3, 2021, February 4, 2021 and February 19, 2021.

________________________________________

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:55 a.m. PST, March 3, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, March 3, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 3, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:33 a.m. PST, March 3, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:38 a.m. PST, March 3, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:10 a.m. PST, March 3, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, March 3, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 5, 2021, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 9,800,374 (includes 1,361,852 held by insiders) Expiry Date of Warrants: One year from the date of issuance New Expiry Date of Warrants: Three years from the date of issuance Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.00 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.55 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.66 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.



# of Warrants held by the remaining insiders: 3,818,148 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: One year from the date of issuance New Expiry Date of Warrants: Three years from the date of issuance Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.00 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued prior to the Company's share consolidation pursuant to a private placement of 267,351,464 shares with 267,351,464 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 6, 2020 and March 26, 2020.

________________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 10, 2021 between Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company") and 52 Gaming, LLC ("52 Gaming") whereby the Company intends to acquire from 52 Gaming, all of its right, title and interest in the assets, which shall include 52 Gaming's software, hardware, inventory, installed tables and patents. Consideration payable upon closing by the Company to 52 Gaming: (i) Cash - US$107,500; (ii) 1,500,000 common shares; (iii) warrants to purchase 2,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.105 per share for a period of 5 years. The Company will be issuing a prepaid promissory note to 52 Gaming for US$470,000 in cash, payable in quarterly installments of US$58,720 for a period of two years, which shall bear interest at 10% per annum. A royalty is also payable to 52 Gaming as follows:

I) Commencing on January 1, 2022 and ending on December 31, 2026, the Company will pay a royalty on a quarterly basis of the greater of US$18,750; or 2% of: (i) hardware, software, maintenance and support licensing fees received from licensees of electronic gaming tables utilizing the patent; and (ii) 2% of revenue from the sale of electronic gaming tables utilizing the patent; and II) Commencing on January 1, 2027 and ending on December 31, 2031, the Company will pay a royalty on a quarterly basis of 2% of: (i) hardware, software, maintenance and support licensing fees received from licensees of electronic gaming tables utilizing the patent; and (ii) 2% of revenue from the sale of electronic gaming tables utilizing the patent.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated February 12, 2021 for further details.

________________________________

KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC. ("KLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a license agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 30, 2018, between the Company and Beetlebung Pharma Ltd. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has obtained a worldwide exclusive license with respects to its cannabinoid-based compound with the Vendor, and with which they have built a development program for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. As total consideration, the Company has decided to provide the Vendors with a variety of milestone payments described as follows:

An aggregate set of cash payments equivalent to approximately US$4,325,000 is set to be paid upon completing specific milestones as per the terms of the Agreement subject to additional sublicensing fees; A success fee will be payable upon receiving approval by the FDA with consideration to the Vendor satisfied through the issuance of an aggregate of 6,500,000 common shares ("Success Fee Shares") and a cash payment equal to:

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Vendor will also be eligible to reserve a 5% royalty payment from the net sales of the cannabinoid-based compound in each country in which the applicable patent is covered by. In addition, the Company will be liable to pay a cash payment of US$150,000 upon issuance of the first patent in each the following jurisdiction:

U.S. Japan Any one of the five major European countries mentioned below:

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For more information, please reference the Company's news release dated April 13, 2018 and February 24, 2021.

________________________________________

LIBERO COPPER & GOLD CORPORATION ("LBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 3, 2021 and February 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 non flow-through shares

7,272,726 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per non flow-through share

$0.55 per flow-through share



Warrants: 6,636,364 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,636,364 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 70 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Ian Slater Y 2,000,000 Ian Harris Y 40,000 Ernest Mast Y 150,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 390,000 [4 Placee(s)]





Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $243,929 and 91,404 units payable to Eventus Capital Corp., PI Financial Corp., Mackie Research Capital Corporation and Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEPTUNE DIGITAL ASSETS CORP. ("NDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 2, 2021:

Number of Shares: 923,076 shares



Purchase Price: $0.325 per share



Warrants: 461,538 share purchase warrants to purchase 461,538 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Dario Meli Y 307,692

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PACIFIC BAY MINERALS LTD. ("PBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 24, 2021 and November 4, 2021:

Number of Shares: 576,000 non flow-through shares and

1,886,800 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per non flow-through share

$0.175 per flow-through share



Warrants: 2,462,800 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,462,800 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.175 for a one-year period (576,000 warrants)

$0.225 for a one-year period (1,886,800 warrants)



Number of Placees: 20 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares David Brett Y 57,150 Leanora Brett Y 57,150 William Smith Y 180,000 David Schussler Y 143,000

Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commission of $24,338 and 141,876 finders' warrants payable to PI Financial Corp. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.125 for a one-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PALLADIUM ONE MINING INC. ("PDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Unit Offering:

Effective February 25, 2020, the Company's Short Form Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated February 18, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts.

The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of these jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the prospectus offering (the "Offering") occurred on February 24, 2021, for proceeds of $12,499,000.

Please refer to the news releases issued by the Company on January 20, 2021 and February 24, 2021.

Agents: Sprott Capital Partners LP and Mackie Research Capital Corporation



Offering: 43,100,000 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one-half a warrant.



Unit Price: $0.29 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.45 per share for 24 months from date of closing of Offering.



Agents' Warrants: 2,586,000 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one share at $0.45 per share

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 20, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,500,000 Flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.34 per share



Warrants: 750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two-year period







Number of Shares: 6,500,000 Flow-through Charity shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 3,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 375,000 [1 Placee]





Finder's Fee: Sprott Capital Partners LP $97,890 cash, 58,500 Broker Warrants exercisable at $0.34 for two years from closing and 195,000 Broker Warrants exercisable at $0.40 for two year from closing.

Mackie Research Capital Corporation $52,710 cash, 31,500 Broker Warrants exercisable at $0.34 for two years from closing and 105,000 Broker Warrants exercisable at $0.40 for two years from closing.

-Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

PUREK HOLDINGS CORP. ("PKAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated February 1, 2021 among PureK Holdings Corp., PureKana, LLC (collectively the "Purchasers") and DTC Brands, LLC (the "Vendor"), whereby the Purchasers will acquire the business of No B.S. Life, LLC for a cash consideration of US$2.5 million, issuance of convertible debenture in the principal amount of US$4 million at an interest rate of 3.25% for 2 years with a maximum number of shares not exceeding 512,820 and additional cash payment of US$500,000 within six months of the date of closing. The Vendor will be eligible to receive earn-out compensation up to US$1 million in shares, not exceeding 128,205 shares and additional earn-out payment up to US$2.5 million in shares with a maximum number of 320,512 shares. Additional information regarding the Purchase Agreement can be located in the Company's news release dated December 31, 2020, February 1, 2021 and February 19, 2021.

________________________________________

THUNDERSTRUCK RESOURCES LTD. ("AWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,375,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 13, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 13, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,375,000 shares with 5,375,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 29, 2018.

________________________________________

WEST VAULT MINING INC. ("WVM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase and Sale Agreement with Sprott Private Resource Streaming Royalty Corp. ("Sprott") dated February 19, 2021, whereby the Company is to sell to Sprott 1.41% of all refined gold and silver to be produced from the Hasbrouck gold project, located near Tonopah, Nevada. In consideration, Sprott paid an advance purchase deposit of US $6 million and will pay an additional advance amount of US $1 million as a deposit for future sales of refined gold and silver. Sprott may elect to add the Hill of Gold Property to the Purchase Agreement in exchange for US$300,000.

________________________________________

ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("ZEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:44 a.m. PST, March 3, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("ZEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, March 3, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

