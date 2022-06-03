U.S. markets close in 2 hours 57 minutes

Media Advisory - Meeting Canadians' health needs and breaking down barriers for highly skilled newcomers

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will make an important announcement to help support internationally educated health professionals. She will be available to media to answer questions following the update.

Attendees include:

  • Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

  • Alex Munter, CEO and President, CHEO

  • Christine Kouri, Manager, Health Equity and Diversity, CHEO

  • Dr. Chantal Beauvais, Rector, Saint Paul University

  • Sahar Zohni, Project Manager, N4, CHEO

Date:

Monday, June 6, 2022

Time:

Noon ET

Location:

CHEO


Covered area outside located between the CHEO School and Roger

Neilson House


395 Smyth Road, Ottawa, Ontario  K1H 8L2

Notes for media:

  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 11:50 a.m.

  • Media are asked to wear a medical or cloth mask.

  • Out-of-town journalists may join by dialing:

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/03/c8162.html