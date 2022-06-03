Media Advisory - Meeting Canadians' health needs and breaking down barriers for highly skilled newcomers

OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will make an important announcement to help support internationally educated health professionals. She will be available to media to answer questions following the update.

Attendees include:

Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Alex Munter, CEO and President, CHEO

Christine Kouri, Manager, Health Equity and Diversity, CHEO

Dr. Chantal Beauvais, Rector, Saint Paul University

Sahar Zohni, Project Manager, N4, CHEO

Date: Monday, June 6, 2022 Time: Noon ET Location: CHEO

Covered area outside located between the CHEO School and Roger Neilson House

395 Smyth Road, Ottawa, Ontario K1H 8L2

Notes for media:

Media are asked to arrive no later than 11:50 a.m.

Media are asked to wear a medical or cloth mask.

Out-of-town journalists may join by dialing:

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/03/c8162.html