Media Advisory - Meeting Canadians' health needs and breaking down barriers for highly skilled newcomers
OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will make an important announcement to help support internationally educated health professionals. She will be available to media to answer questions following the update.
Attendees include:
Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship
Alex Munter, CEO and President, CHEO
Christine Kouri, Manager, Health Equity and Diversity, CHEO
Dr. Chantal Beauvais, Rector, Saint Paul University
Sahar Zohni, Project Manager, N4, CHEO
Date:
Monday, June 6, 2022
Time:
Noon ET
Location:
CHEO
Covered area outside located between the CHEO School and Roger
Neilson House
395 Smyth Road, Ottawa, Ontario K1H 8L2
Notes for media:
Media are asked to arrive no later than 11:50 a.m.
Media are asked to wear a medical or cloth mask.
Out-of-town journalists may join by dialing:
SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/03/c8162.html