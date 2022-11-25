Media Advisory - Member of Parliament Jenica Atwin to make important announcement on funding to protect species at risk

Reuters

Top Senate Republican Chuck Grassley urged Elon Musk, who recently acquired Twitter, to conduct a threat assessment at the social company to better protect U.S. user data, following up on concerns raised by a whistleblower. Hacker Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a whistleblower who served as Twitter's head of security until his firing in January, testified in September that some Twitter employees were concerned the Chinese government would be able to collect data on the company's users. In a letter to Musk dated Tuesday and released on Wednesday, Grassley, the top Republican on the U.S. Judiciary Committee, asked Twitter to perform a threat assessment "of Twitter's current security posture and systems to better protect user data and privacy."