Media Advisory - Member of Parliament Jenica Atwin to make important announcement on funding to protect species at risk
FREDERICTON, NB, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, will announce important funding to protect species at risk on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.
Event:
Press conference
Date:
Monday, November 28, 2022
Time:
2:15 p.m. (AST)
Location:
Odell Lodge
397 Rookwood Avenue
Fredericton, NB
Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page
Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page
SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/25/c5349.html