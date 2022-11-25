U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,030.35
    +3.09 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,361.86
    +167.80 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,247.77
    -37.55 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.08
    +7.56 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.82
    -0.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.80
    +5.20 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.38
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0401
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7260
    +0.0200 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2087
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2090
    +0.6190 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,500.41
    -92.57 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.80
    +3.15 (+0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,475.95
    +9.35 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.03
    -100.06 (-0.35%)
     

Media Advisory - Member of Parliament Jenica Atwin to make important announcement on funding to protect species at risk

FREDERICTON, NB, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, will announce important funding to protect species at risk on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

Event:

Press conference

Date:

Monday, November 28, 2022

Time:

2:15 p.m. (AST)

Location:

Odell Lodge


397 Rookwood Avenue


Fredericton, NB

 

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/25/c5349.html

Recommended Stories

  • Top 10 Green Hydrogen Companies In The World

    In this article, we shall discuss the top green hydrogen companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis of the green hydrogen and clean energy sector in 2022, go directly and see Top 5 Green Hydrogen Companies In The World. According to a report by McKinsey and Company, the combustion of fossil fuels currently […]

  • The IRS says its 87,000 new hires could help collect as much as $1 trillion — by forcing tax cheats to pay up. But will more 'fire-breathing dragons' really do the trick?

    And Biden has set his sights on the top 1%.

  • The Next U.S. Energy Revolution Is Here. These Companies Will Benefit.

    The manufacturing of equipment for clean energy is moving back to the U.S. What’s behind it—and which companies stand to benefit.

  • Rarely seen snake species shows up in middle of Florida road — eating another animal

    “This species often hisses very loudly when disturbed.”

  • Duke Energy (DUK) Announces Acquisition of Wildflower Solar

    Duke Energy (DUK) acquires the Wildflower Solar project from Clearway Energy Group to boost its renewable portfolio.

  • Enbridge (ENB) Begins Operation in France Offshore Wind Farm

    The resumption of Enbridge's (ENB) offshore wind farm adds 480 megawatts of capacity to the current supply network.

  • Truss, Johnson Join Rebellion Against Sunak for Onshore Wind

    (Bloomberg) -- Former prime ministers Liz Truss and Boris Johnson joined a parliamentary rebellion aiming to overturn England’s effective ban on onshore wind farms, creating a fresh headache for UK leader Rishi Sunak.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsPanic Buying in Beijing as Covid Surge Spurs Creeping Rest

  • Rescue team endured bitter cold, intense wind to reach stranded, injured hiker

    A rescue team member accompanies the injured hiker as both are hoisted into a National Guard helicopter on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, on Mount Yale, Colorado. (Photo courtesy of Chaffee County Search and Rescue North) Biting wind gusts and slick ice fields in the dark of night posed daunting risks for rescuers trying to reach a woman who was stranded for hours in 5-degree-Fahrenheit weather after she fell 500 feet off a hiking trail on Colorado's Mount Yale recently. The hiker suffered broken bone

  • Hiker missing in New Hampshire is found dead

    A hiker who went on a solo trek on a New Hampshire mountain three days ago but never returned was found dead Wednesday, state officials said.

  • What to Watch in Commodities as China Adds to Global Demand Fear

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities are heading for a challenging finish to a year of turmoil, with geopolitical tensions and global demand uncertainty set to buffet markets from oil to copper and crops through December.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsPanic Buying in Beijing as Covid Surge Spurs Creeping Restrictio

  • Rio Tinto’s Ruin of Australia’s ‘Stonehenge’ Sparks Reforms

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia is moving to strengthen protections for historic sites of its Indigenous peoples in the wake of Rio Tinto Group’s destruction of caves occupied as long as 46,000 years ago, which a senior lawmaker described on Thursday as “legal desecration.”Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsAnwar to Test Majority With Malaysia Parliament Vote in DecemberChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakMost Fed Officials See

  • Peru President Loses Next Prime Minister as Turmoil Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru’s President Pedro Castillo said that he’ll reshuffle the cabinet after accepting the resignation of his latest prime minister, a sign of the country’s deepening political impasse. Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsPanic Buying in Beijing as Covid Surge Spurs Creeping RestrictionsPrime Min

  • EU demands quick fix from U.S. of green subsidy law

    European Union ministers warned on Friday that time was running out to resolve differences with Washington over U.S. plans to give tax credits to consumers buying electric vehicles and other green products as long as they are made in North America. The EU argues the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, to take effect in January, will make the United States a world leader in the electric vehicle market at its expense. Czech industry and trade minister Josef Sikela said all 27 EU members were concerned.

  • California Water's (CWT) Arm Buys Driftwood Valley Water Assets

    California Water Service's (CWT) subsidiary, Washington Water Service, acquired Driftwood Valley Association's water assets, further expanding its operations.

  • US senators call for holding FTX executives accountable to fullest extent of the law

    U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sheldon Whitehouse called for holding former FTX CEO “and any complicit FTX executives” to the fullest extent of the law.

  • Cannabis banking bill and retirement package both could actually pass Congress by year’s end, analysts say

    It has been a long road for Washington's cannabis banking bill and an unrelated measure targeting the U.S retirement system.

  • EU Struggles to Pass Energy Package Amid Divisions on Gas Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- Divisions in the European Union over how to contain the economic fallout from surging gas prices are threatening to undercut the bloc’s solidarity, with energy ministers holding an emergency meeting on Thursday to try to overcome the differences.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsPanic Buying i

  • ‘Sexy’ Smokey Bear Balloon Gets Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers Hot and Bothered

    Michael Loccisano/Getty ImagesSmokey Bear is supposed to communicate an important message about wildfire safety. But viewers were talking about his balloon at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for a totally different reason this year: his looming, brawny, unsettling hotness.As the giant floating bear floated over the streets of New York City Thursday, spectators took to social media to ask why the iconic shirtless character had been made to look unusually swole this year with particularly bulgi

  • Republican presses Twitter chief Elon Musk to better protect U.S. user data

    Top Senate Republican Chuck Grassley urged Elon Musk, who recently acquired Twitter, to conduct a threat assessment at the social company to better protect U.S. user data, following up on concerns raised by a whistleblower. Hacker Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a whistleblower who served as Twitter's head of security until his firing in January, testified in September that some Twitter employees were concerned the Chinese government would be able to collect data on the company's users. In a letter to Musk dated Tuesday and released on Wednesday, Grassley, the top Republican on the U.S. Judiciary Committee, asked Twitter to perform a threat assessment "of Twitter's current security posture and systems to better protect user data and privacy."

  • Biden says he will try to move on gun control during lame-duck session

    President Biden on Thursday said he would try to pass a bill banning assault rifles during the lame-duck session before the next Congress forms, despite long odds due to Republican opposition. Biden spoke to reporters Thanksgiving morning, coming after a week that saw three mass shootings in the U.S. Biden said it was “ridiculous” that…