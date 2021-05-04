Media Advisory - Minister Bibeau to announce initiative to get more youth into farming
OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, and Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry-Prescott-Russell, will virtually join producers from across the country to announce funding in support of the inclusion of Canadian youth in the agriculture and agri-food sector.
Date
May 5, 2021
Time
1:00 pm (EDT)
Location
Virtual
Participation details
To join by videoconference
https://zoom.us/j/91896071173?pwd=RUpNK2lOV1FtSGZmUUhHVDAyNnNrdz09
Meeting ID: 918 9607 1173
Passcode: 207571
*** The event will be recorded. Participants may decline to have their likeness recorded by turning their camera off. This will not impact the audio or visual transmission of the event. Please select "use computer audio" when opening the meeting in the application. ***
To join by telephone
Please contact the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Media Relations team to register and obtain instructions.
