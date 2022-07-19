MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Blair to hold media availability following tour of the Provincial Wildfire Coordination Centre and Kamloops Fire Centre
OTTAWA, ON, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bill Blair, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness will hold a media availability following a tour and operational briefing.
Media tour:
Date:
July 20, 2022
Time:
9:30 a.m. PDT
Location:
Provincial Wildfire Coordination Centre
3080 Airport Road
Kamloops, BC
Notes for media:
Media are encouraged to arrive at 9:30 a.m. to register for the tour, which will begin at 9:55 a.m.
SOURCE President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness
