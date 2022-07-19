MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Blair to hold media availability following tour of the Provincial Wildfire Coordination Centre and Kamloops Fire Centre

OTTAWA, ON, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bill Blair, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness will hold a media availability following a tour and operational briefing.

Media tour:

Date: July 20, 2022 Time: 9:30 a.m. PDT Location: Provincial Wildfire Coordination Centre

3080 Airport Road

Kamloops, BC

Notes for media:

Media are encouraged to arrive at 9:30 a.m. to register for the tour, which will begin at 9:55 a.m.

