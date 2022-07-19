U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,936.69
    +105.84 (+2.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,827.05
    +754.44 (+2.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,713.15
    +353.10 (+3.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.32
    +60.91 (+3.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.10
    +1.50 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    -0.16 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0227
    +0.0077 (+0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    +0.0590 (+1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2001
    +0.0050 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2300
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,287.36
    +1,688.10 (+7.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.01
    +29.16 (+5.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.28
    +73.04 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Blair to hold media availability following tour of the Provincial Wildfire Coordination Centre and Kamloops Fire Centre

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bill Blair, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness will hold a media availability following a tour and operational briefing.

Media tour: 


Date:

July 20, 2022

Time:

9:30 a.m. PDT

Location:

Provincial Wildfire Coordination Centre


3080 Airport Road


Kamloops, BC

Notes for media:

Media are encouraged to arrive at 9:30 a.m. to register for the tour, which will begin at 9:55 a.m.

SOURCE President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/19/c8385.html

Recommended Stories