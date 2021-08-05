U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,402.25
    +7.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,753.00
    +63.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,091.25
    +17.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,198.30
    +6.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.44
    +0.29 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.60
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    25.39
    -0.08 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1839
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    +0.0080 (+0.68%)
     

  • Vix

    17.97
    -0.07 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3881
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6780
    +0.2100 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,799.30
    +1,357.82 (+3.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    981.48
    +54.71 (+5.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.79
    +94.71 (+0.34%)
     

Media advisory - Minister Chagger to announce support for high-speed Internet projects in southwestern Ontario

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, will announce an investment to improve high-speed Internet access in southwestern Ontario. A media availability will follow.

Date:

August 5, 2021



Time:

9:00 a.m. ET



Location:

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83841120763

  • Why BioNTech Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) had jumped 11.8% higher at 11:42 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. The gain came after The New York Times reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will likely approve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by early September.

  • Senators move to exempt bitcoin, crypto miners from proposed U.S. tax rules

    Supporters of the crypto industry in the U.S. Senate filed an amendment to the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which would impose new tax-reporting rules on crypto brokers, to make clear that miners and providers of crypto services would not fall under the bill's requirements.

  • Retirement security ‘is shakier than ever’ and ‘Americans are not saving enough’ for old age

    Americans’ retirement security is unstable, and legislation focused on pensions, Social Security and other savings or healthcare concerns must be a priority for government officials, a group of 31 organizations wrote in a recent public letter to President Biden. Companies, economic think tanks and other organizations signed a letter urging the president to create an inter-agency task force from some of the top government departments, including the Department of Labor, Department of Treasury, Securities and Exchange Commission and White House Gender Policy Council. The letter was signed by ADP, Edelman Financial Engines, Employee Benefit Research Institute and Prudential, to name a few.

  • Oil prices rise on Mideast tensions; crude stock build caps gains

    Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by tensions in the Middle East, but failed to regain most of the previous day's losses after a surprise build in crude stockpiles in the United States, the world's top oil consumer. Brent crude oil futures rose by 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $70.52 a barrel by 0132 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased by 18 cents, or 0.3%, to $68.33 a barrel. Israeli aircraft struck what its military said were rocket launch sites in south Lebanon early on Thursday in response to earlier projectile fire towards Israel from Lebanese territory.

  • BLM Group Demands Dem Operative Resign for Wishing Death on Lindsey Graham

    A Black Lives Matter PAC called for the resignation of the state Democratic party's chief operative after she wished death on Senator Lindsey Graham, who had COVID.

  • ‘Ashamed’ mom drives toddler to fire station when he gets his arm stuck in a vase: ‘This is why I love firefighters’

    Quick-thinking firefighters were able to free the toddler and save the toy he was reaching for.

  • Election fraud claims are 'a fiasco for our democracy': Marty Baron

    Former Washington Post Executive Editor, Marty Baron, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss President Trump's disproven claims about 2020 election fraud.&nbsp;

  • Russia Captures No. 2 Rank Among Foreign Oil Suppliers to U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is supplying more oil to the U.S. than any other foreign producer aside from Canada as American refiners scour the globe for gasoline-rich feedstocks to feed surging motor-fuel demand.U.S. imports of crude and refined petroleum products from its former Cold War adversary surged 23% in May to 844,000 barrels a day from the prior month, government data showed. Mexico was edged out of the No. 2 spot as its shipments to its northern neighbor rose by less than 3%.Russia has beco

  • Mystery plaster on Kim Jong-un's head reignites speculation about North Korea leader's health

    Kim Jong-un has appeared in public with a large plaster on the back of his head, sparking fresh speculation over the North Korean dictator’s health. It comes as the country faces a growing food crisis, with officials releasing emergency military rice reserves.

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

    Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government might seem unlikely at this point, states are doing their own part in making sure federal stimulus money gets distributed. As...

  • Whom do unvaccinated Americans blame for COVID surge? Here’s what a poll found

    “It’s purely political at its core.”

  • Finely poised Bank of England meeting set to show divisions

    The Monetary Policy Committee is likely to be divided on whether to end QE early or to keep going and risk inflation running out of control.

  • Iraq gets back looted ancient artifacts from US, others

    Over 17,000 looted ancient artifacts recovered from the United States and other countries were handed over to Iraq's Culture Ministry on Tuesday, a restitution described by the government as the largest in the country's history. The majority of the artifacts date back 4,000 years to ancient Mesopotamia and were recovered from the U.S. in a recent trip by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. Other pieces were also returned from Japan, Netherlands and Italy, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said in a joint press conference with Culture Minister Hasan Nadhim.

  • GOP Rep. Mo Brooks is seeking immunity from lawsuit over Jan. 6 Capitol attack

    GOP Rep. Mo Brooks is seeking immunity from lawsuit over Jan. 6 Capitol attack

  • CDC issues new eviction moratorium

    This eviction moratorium will be separate from the prior moratorium that expired over the weekend.

  • Fed vice chair: Taper could begin later this year, with rate hike in early 2023

    The Fed's number two official that if the recovery progresses as he expects, the central bank could launch its first post-COVID rate hike at the beginning of 2023.

  • Argentina Local Debt Rollover Flops as Investors Eye Midterms

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors sent a warning message to Argentina’s Treasury on Tuesday night -- don’t expect us to finance the government’s increased spending ahead of November’s midterm elections unless interest rates go up.The Treasury managed to roll over just 146.3 billion peso ($1.5 billion) in local notes in Tuesday night’s local debt auction, 66% of its target, the worst rate in a government bond sale since mid-April.Policy makers need to revert negative real interest rates after annual infla

  • Donald Trump Seeks Court Order To Block Release Of Tax Returns To House Committee

    Former President Donald Trump is seeking a court order to block the IRS from releasing his tax returns to a House committee. Last week, the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel said that the Treasury Department must release the returns, concluding that the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee had shown “sufficient reasons” […]

  • Suspected Ship Hijack Ends as Tensions With Iran Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- A suspected hijacking of a vessel near Iran has ended, after stoking tensions already inflamed by a deadly drone attack on an Israeli-managed tanker in the same area.The Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess was briefly boarded by armed men on Tuesday halfway between Iran and the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman, according to a Gulf government official. The men then left the vessel around midnight local time, the official said. Bloomberg News was unable to contact the ship’s Dub

  • MyPillow CEO walks back August timeline of Trump reinstatement but predicts Biden will resign soon

    Conspiracy theorists who are supporters of former President Donald Trump now say that August is the month Trump will be reinstated as president.