Media advisory - Minister Chagger to announce support for high-speed Internet projects in southwestern Ontario
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, will announce an investment to improve high-speed Internet access in southwestern Ontario. A media availability will follow.
Date:
August 5, 2021
Time:
9:00 a.m. ET
Location:
Stay connected
Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/04/c0201.html