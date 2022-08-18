MEDIA ADVISORY: Minister Champagne to announce major investment for Canadian innovation from 2 kilometres below the earth’s surface

Canada Foundation for Innovation

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will announce a major investment to support the building blocks of Canadian innovation with the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) at SNOLAB, the world-class underground science facility. This announcement will highlight how research infrastructure is essential for scientific discoveries, advancing society and uplifting the research community.

Minister Champagne will be joined by the CFI’s President and CEO, Dr. Roseann O’Reilly Runte, as well as Dr. Mona Nemer, Chief Science Advisor of Canada, Dr. Nancy A Ross, Vice-Principal Research at Queen’s University and SNOLAB Executive Director, Dr. Jodi Cooley.

A media availability by teleconference will follow the announcement.

Date: Friday, August 19, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. EDT

Location: Canadian Science Facebook page

Note to media:

Media outlets wishing to take part in the teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations (media@ised-isde.gc.ca) to receive the dial-in information.

Contacts:

Benoît Clément

Media Relations and

Social Media Specialist, CFI

C: 613-943-2580

benoit.clement@innovation.ca

Laurie Bouchard

Senior Manager, Communications

Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

laurie.bouchard@ised-isde.gc.ca Media Relations

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

media@ised-isde.gc.ca





