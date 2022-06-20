Media advisory - Minister Champagne to attend the Collision conference and speak about how Canada is adapting to emerging technologies

OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will attend the Collision conference on June 21 and 22, where he will take part in a number of events and speak about what the Government of Canada is doing to encourage innovation in today's digital world.

Home and Away: Economic Cooperation

Minister Champagne will participate in a fireside chat with Franz Fayot, Minister of the Economy and Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs of Luxembourg.

Date: Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Time: 4:35 pm (ET)

Location:

Enercare Centre

Future Society Stage

100 Princes' Boulevard

Toronto, Ontario

Press conference

Minister Champagne will make an announcement on what the Government of Canada is doing to encourage innovation in today's digital world and support the development of responsible AI in Canada.

Date: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Time: 11:00 am (ET)

Location:

Enercare Centre

Media Village

100 Princes' Boulevard

Toronto, Ontario

How Canada is taking on the tech world

Minister Champagne will take part in a panel discussion on how Canada is taking on the tech world with Michele Romanow, Co-founder and CEO of Clearco, and Amber Mac, President of AmberMac Media Inc.

Date: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Time: 12:45 pm (ET)

Location:

Enercare Centre

Centre Stage

100 Princes' Boulevard

Toronto, Ontario

