Media advisory - Minister Champagne to attend historic launch of Artemis I

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will be in Florida on August 29 to attend the launch of the Artemis I mission.

Media availability

Date: Monday, August 29, 2022 Time: 2:15 to 2:45 pm (ET) Location: Lockheed Martin Innovation Demonstration Center

100 Global Innovation Circle

Orlando, Florida

Members of the media who want to take part in the teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.

