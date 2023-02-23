Media advisory - Minister Champagne and Minister Ng to visit ventureLAB

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, will attend a roundtable at ventureLAB where they will hear from leaders in Canada's semiconductor industry.

Date: Friday, February 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 am (ET) Location: ventureLAB

3600 Steeles Avenue East

Markham, Ontario

Members of the media wishing to participate must confirm their attendance with Shanti Cosentino by February 23 at 5:00 pm (ET).

Media may arrive to the event as early as 9:45 am (ET) to set up.

