U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,045.64
    +64.29 (+1.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,390.97
    +387.37 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,689.01
    +226.01 (+1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,928.26
    +25.60 (+1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.85
    +1.69 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.80
    +22.30 (+1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.39
    +0.48 (+2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0638
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    -0.1090 (-2.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2042
    +0.0099 (+0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8310
    -0.8890 (-0.65%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,442.94
    +115.01 (+0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.11
    +3.07 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.57 (+1.56%)
     

Media advisory - Minister Champagne at PDAC conference to discuss clean metal manufacturing solutions

·1 min read

TORONTO, March 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will discuss with Rio Tinto's Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm about leveraging advanced technologies to boost the Canadian economy and build toward a low-carbon future. The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will also take part in the event.

Date:

Monday, March 6, 2023



Time:

1:45 pm (ET)



Location:

Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) North Building 


Room 105


255 Front Street West, Toronto, Ontario


Members of the media wishing to attend the event must register with ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to confirm their participation and receive further instructions regarding parking and directions.

This event will be held at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference. Media are requested to arrive on site at 1:15 pm (ET). Media will be present for a fireside chat, followed by a media availability.

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/05/c7183.html

Recommended Stories