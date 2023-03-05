Media advisory - Minister Champagne at PDAC conference to discuss clean metal manufacturing solutions

TORONTO, March 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will discuss with Rio Tinto's Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm about leveraging advanced technologies to boost the Canadian economy and build toward a low-carbon future. The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will also take part in the event.

Date: Monday, March 6, 2023



Time: 1:45 pm (ET)



Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) North Building

Room 105

255 Front Street West, Toronto, Ontario



Members of the media wishing to attend the event must register with ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to confirm their participation and receive further instructions regarding parking and directions.

This event will be held at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference. Media are requested to arrive on site at 1:15 pm (ET). Media will be present for a fireside chat, followed by a media availability.

