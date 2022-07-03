Media Advisory - Minister Champagne travelling to Japan

OTTAWA, ON, July 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will visit Japan from July 4 to 9, 2022. He will meet with key Japanese stakeholders and business leaders in the automotive, manufacturing and technology sectors to promote Canada as a reliable, stable and attractive economic partner and green supplier of choice.

