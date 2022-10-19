U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,689.00
    -18.25 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,400.00
    -60.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,053.25
    -100.00 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,725.40
    -6.90 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.88
    +0.33 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.30
    -1.90 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    18.33
    -0.03 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9766
    -0.0011 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    +0.1290 (+3.23%)
     

  • Vix

    30.76
    +0.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1207
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9240
    +0.1090 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,999.84
    -265.15 (-1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.81
    -7.87 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,989.16
    -268.22 (-0.98%)
     

Media Advisory - Minister Champagne travelling to Washington, D.C., to meet with his counterpart, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will visit Washington, D.C., to meet with the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, to discuss issues of mutual interest and address bilateral and global issues.

While in Washington, D.C., the Minister will also meet with representatives of the Semiconductor Industry Association, as well as with NASA administrator, Bill Nelson.

Finally, Minister Champagne will participate in a fireside chat themed "Canada: Strategic Partner of Choice for the World" hosted by the Canadian American Business Council.

Fireside chat "Canada: Strategic Partner of Choice for the World"

Date:

Friday, October 21, 2022

Time:

8:30 to 10:00 am

Location:

Canada Room, Embassy of Canada to the United States

Live stream:

https://www.facebook.com/connect2canada

Media callback

Date:

Friday, October 21, 2022

Time:

1:00 pm

Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.

