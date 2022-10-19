Media Advisory - Minister Champagne travelling to Washington, D.C., to meet with his counterpart, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will visit Washington, D.C., to meet with the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, to discuss issues of mutual interest and address bilateral and global issues.

While in Washington, D.C., the Minister will also meet with representatives of the Semiconductor Industry Association, as well as with NASA administrator, Bill Nelson.

Finally, Minister Champagne will participate in a fireside chat themed "Canada: Strategic Partner of Choice for the World" hosted by the Canadian American Business Council.

Fireside chat "Canada: Strategic Partner of Choice for the World"

Date: Friday, October 21, 2022 Time: 8:30 to 10:00 am Location: Canada Room, Embassy of Canada to the United States Live stream: https://www.facebook.com/connect2canada

Media callback

Date: Friday, October 21, 2022 Time: 1:00 pm

Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.

