MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Daniel Vandal to make a virtual announcement highlighting key investment to help promote Yukon tourism opportunities across Quebec

·1 min read

WHITEHORSE, YT, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, and Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, will make a virtual announcement regarding an investment to support the Yukon tourism industry as it recovers and grows beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following his remarks, Minister Vandal will be available to answer questions from the media.

Date: March 29, 2022
Time: 1:30 pm YT/ 4:30 pm EST

Location:
Virtual Zoom Event
To register

Follow CanNor on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/28/c3583.html

