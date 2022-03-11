Media Advisory - Minister Duclos to Announce Support for Green Infrastructure in Quebec
OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and Scott Pearce, second Vice-President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and Mayor of the Township of Gore, will make an announcement to support sustainable communities across Quebec.
A media availability will follow.
Date:
Monday, March 14, 2022
Time:
11 a.m. EDT
Location:
City Hall
Reception Hall, Main Floor
2 des Jardins Street
Quebec City, Quebec G1R 4S9
Note: Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
