Media Advisory - Minister Duclos to Announce Support for Green Infrastructure in Quebec

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and Scott Pearce, second Vice-President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and Mayor of the Township of Gore, will make an announcement to support sustainable communities across Quebec.

A media availability will follow.

Date:

Monday, March 14, 2022

Time:

11 a.m. EDT



Location:

City Hall


Reception Hall, Main Floor


2 des Jardins Street


Quebec City, Quebec G1R 4S9

Note: Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/11/c8379.html

