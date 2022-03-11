Media Advisory - Minister Duclos to Announce Support for Green Infrastructure in Quebec

OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and Scott Pearce, second Vice-President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and Mayor of the Township of Gore, will make an announcement to support sustainable communities across Quebec.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Monday, March 14, 2022 Time: 11 a.m. EDT



Location: City Hall

Reception Hall, Main Floor

2 des Jardins Street

Quebec City, Quebec G1R 4S9

Note: Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/11/c8379.html