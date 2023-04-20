U.S. markets closed

Media advisory - Minister Duclos to highlight Scale AI Global Innovation Cluster projects in artificial intelligence

CNW Group
·1 min read

QUÉBEC, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - On behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Québec, along with Scale AI, the global innovation cluster specializing in artificial intelligence, is inviting media representatives to a presentation of four recent Scale AI–supported projects led by companies based in the city of Québec.

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Time: 9:00 am (EDT)

Location:
Vooban Headquarters
1015 Wilfrid-Pelletier Avenue, Suite 510
Québec, Quebec

Participation

Members of the media who plan on attending the event in person must confirm their participation with Eric Aach at eaach@national.ca. Media representatives are asked to arrive 30 minutes before the start of the event.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

