U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,035.75
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,754.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,875.25
    +8.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,795.30
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.50
    +0.17 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.90
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0771
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6060
    +0.1250 (+3.59%)
     

  • Vix

    21.38
    -2.77 (-11.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2225
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3100
    -0.1500 (-0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,122.90
    +253.02 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    613.57
    +8.53 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.22
    +132.37 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,459.77
    +514.10 (+1.91%)
     

MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to announce updates to immigration measures for Ukrainians

CNW Group
·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will make an announcement regarding updates to immigration measures for Ukrainians in response to Russia's illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine.

Date:

Wednesday March 22, 2023

Time: 

1 p.m., Eastern Time



Location:

Café Ukraine
911 Carling Avenue
Ottawa, Ontario K1Y 4E3


Notes for media:

  • Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 12:45 a.m., Eastern Time.

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/21/c0129.html

Recommended Stories