MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to announce a new federal immigration pathway at the Empire Club of Canada

CNW Group
·1 min read

TORONTO, March 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will deliver a keynote address at the Empire Club of Canada and announce a new federal immigration pathway.

Date:

Monday, March 27, 2023


Keynote address, announcement, and fireside chat

Time:

11:30 a.m. ET

Location:

Arcadian Court


401 Bay Street, Simpson Tower, 8th Floor


Toronto, Ontario



Notes:

  • Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 11:15 a.m. EST.

  • A livestream of the announcement can be viewed on YouTube.



Media availability

Time:

12:45 p.m. ET

Location:

Arcadian Court


401 Bay Street, Simpson Tower, 8th Floor


Toronto, Ontario



Notes:

  • Media attending the media availability in person are asked to arrive no later than 12:30 p.m. EST.

  • Out-of-town journalists may join the media availability by dialling:


SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/25/c0708.html

