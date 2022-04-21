U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,393.66
    -65.79 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.76
    -368.03 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,174.65
    -278.41 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.46
    -46.72 (-2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.03
    +1.84 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.40
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.73
    -0.55 (-2.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    +0.0770 (+2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3030
    -0.0035 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3630
    +0.4360 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,781.24
    -614.34 (-1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.15
    -22.77 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to make an announcement to address Canada's labour shortage

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will make an announcement on upcoming changes related to Express Entry and opportunities for international graduates. Minister Fraser will be available to media following the update. Minister Fraser will be joined by the Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay, Wayne Long, representatives from New Brunswick Community College and local employers.

Date:

Friday, April 22, 2022

Time:

11:00 ATL (10:00 ET)



Location:

NBCC (New Brunswick Community College)


Power Generating Lab (E Building)


Saint John Campus


950 Grandview Avenue


Saint John, NB E2J 4C5

Notes for media:

  • Out-of-town journalists may join by dialing:

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/21/c8963.html

Recommended Stories

  • Disney's DeSantis Headache Just Got A Lot Bigger

    Disney has long been a part of Florida's culture and history. The 39-square-mile plot of land in Central Florida has been visited by millions of people at Walt Disney World's theme parks, and it includes the cities of Bay Lake and La Buena Vista. It also gave Disney control of everything from power and road maintenance to new construction, with a separate district that allowed Disney to operate as its own government in central Florida.

  • Disney Set to Lose Perks as Florida Lawmakers Back DeSantis

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida’s Republican-controlled legislature has cleared a measure to strip Walt Disney Co. of its self-governance privileges in the state, escalating a feud between Governor Ron DeSantis and the entertainment giant.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, T

  • As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

    Markets are well past the initial shock of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the conflict still needs to be resolved somehow. Here are the good, manageable and ugly scenarios.

  • Powell Backs Front-Loading Fed Rate Hikes, Says Half-Point on Table

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell blessed a half-point interest-rate hike next month and signaled support for further aggressive tightening to curb inflation by noting that he saw merit in “front-end loading” policy moves.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and

  • Ukraine threatens to blow up Russia’s strategic Crimea bridge

    Ukraine has threatened to launch an airstrike on Russia’s £2.7 billion bridge to Crimea, the largest structure of its kind in Europe and of strategic importance to the Putin regime.

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Boosts Aid, Kyiv Sees $600 Bill to Rebuild

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden announced $1.3 billion in additional aid for Ukraine, including $800 million in military support, and vowed to ask Congress for additional funding. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Mont

  • Marijuana regulatory logjam is ‘driving the industry nuts’: High Tide CEO

    High Tide CEO Raj Grover and Flora Growth CEO Luis Merchan join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss marijuana legalization, adoption, and the next steps for the cannabis industry.

  • Russia cenbank head Nabiullina faces full-scale crisis in new term

    Nabiullina will now have to steer the commodity-dependent economy through its steepest contraction since the years following the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, fighting inflation that accelerated this month to a 20-year high of 17.62%. Nabiullina told lawmakers on Thursday that her priority task was to secure the availability of financial resources for an imminent structural transformation of the economy.

  • Marijuana: Democrats have been a ‘huge disappointment to the industry,’ Curaleaf exec says

    The cannabis industry has been disappointed with Democratic political leadership in the fight for national marijuana legislation, executives say.

  • After 20,000 Dead Troops Putin Suddenly Claims to Care About Their Lives

    via TwitterFor the first time since Russia launched its all-out war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, Vladimir Putin on Thursday publicly flaunted his role as commander-in-chief, ordering his defense minister to halt plans to storm the last bastion of Ukrainian military resistance in Mariupol.“I consider the proposed storming of the industrial zone unnecessary. I order you to cancel it,” he told Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in a televised meeting, referring to Russian troops’ bid to storm the Azovst

  • Early signs that the Fed's plan might be working: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Friday, April 22, 2022.

  • SpaceX shut down a Russian electromagnetic warfare attack in Ukraine last month — and the Pentagon is taking notes

    “The next day, Starlink had slung a line of code and fixed it," said Pentagon electronic warfare director Dave Tremper. "And how they did that was eye-watering to me."

  • DeSantis’s Rush to Battle Disney Puts $1 Billion of Muni Debt in Question

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s move to escalate a dispute with Walt Disney Co. by terminating its iconic theme park’s special privileges leaves $1 billion in municipal debt hanging in the balance. Even the bill’s Senate sponsor said it’s too soon to say exactly who would pay back the debt.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled

  • Fed’s Powell Seals Expectations of Half-Point Rate Rise in May

    Jerome Powell also indicated similar rate rises could follow, saying the central bank could move more quickly to raise interest rates than it has in the recent past as part of efforts to curb price pressures.

  • China Energy Giants in Talks for Shell’s Russian Gas Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s key state-run energy companies are in talks with Shell Plc to buy its stake in a major Russian gas export project, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warni

  • Hydrogen hub proponents say outreach key to getting it built in Appalachia

    Seeking to keep these local industries strong and relevant in the energy transition and net-zero world is one of the reasons for the hydrogen hub alliance.

  • Florida set to strip Disney of self-governing status in dispute over LGBTQ law

    (Reuters) -Florida lawmakers gave legislative approval on Thursday to a bill stripping Walt Disney Co of its designation as a self-governing entity in an apparent response to its opposition to a new state law limiting discussion of LGBTQ issues in schools. Approval from Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 Republican presidential nominee who fiercely backs the ban on classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for children under age 9, is the final step to the bill's enactment. Disney came under fire last month by many in the LGBTQ community and some employees for initially failing to publicly oppose the legislation, but then condemned it and said it would pause all its political donations in Florida.

  • Fed's Powell, half-point hike in view, completes hawkish pivot

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A half-point interest rate increase "will be on the table" when the Federal Reserve meets on May 3-4 to approve the next in what are expected to be a series of rate increases this year, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday in comments that pointed to an aggressive set of Fed actions ahead. With inflation running roughly three times the Fed's 2% target, "it is appropriate to be moving a little more quickly," Powell said in a discussion of the global economy at the meetings of the International Monetary Fund. In likely his last public remarks before the Fed's next session, Powell also said he felt investors currently anticipating a series of half-point hikes were "reacting appropriately, generally," to the Fed's emerging fight against rising prices.

  • Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

    Wagner Group is among mercenary groups fighting in Ukraine

  • Mikhail Nagamov: Commander of Russian sapper regiment ‘killed in Ukraine’

    Colonel’s death would mark latest high-ranking military loss for Russia