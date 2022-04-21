MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to make an announcement to address Canada's labour shortage
OTTAWA, ON, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will make an announcement on upcoming changes related to Express Entry and opportunities for international graduates. Minister Fraser will be available to media following the update. Minister Fraser will be joined by the Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay, Wayne Long, representatives from New Brunswick Community College and local employers.
Date:
Friday, April 22, 2022
Time:
11:00 ATL (10:00 ET)
Location:
NBCC (New Brunswick Community College)
Power Generating Lab (E Building)
Saint John Campus
950 Grandview Avenue
Saint John, NB E2J 4C5
