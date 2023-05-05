U.S. markets closed

MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser will make an announcement regarding the Agri-Food Pilot

CNW Group
·1 min read

L'ORIGNAL, ON, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will make an announcement regarding the agri­food sector's labour market needs and strengthening Canada's food supply system. Minister Fraser will be joined by Parliamentary Secretary Francis Drouin, on behalf of the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri­Food.

Date:            Monday, May 8, 2023

Location:     L'Orignal Packing Ltd
                     2567 County Rd 17
                     L'Orignal, ON  K0B 1K0

Event 1: B-roll video footage (cameras only)
Time: Set-up at 8:40 a.m. ET, filming at 9:10 a.m. ET

Event 2: Media availability and media scrum
Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Notes for media:

  • Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 9:15 a.m. ET.

  • Out-of-town journalists may join by dialling:

  • The announcement will be available for streaming live on YouTube.

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/05/c9082.html