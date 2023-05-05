MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser will make an announcement regarding the Agri-Food Pilot

L'ORIGNAL, ON, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will make an announcement regarding the agri­food sector's labour market needs and strengthening Canada's food supply system. Minister Fraser will be joined by Parliamentary Secretary Francis Drouin, on behalf of the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri­Food.

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Location: L'Orignal Packing Ltd

2567 County Rd 17

L'Orignal, ON K0B 1K0

Event 1: B-roll video footage (cameras only)

Time: Set-up at 8:40 a.m. ET, filming at 9:10 a.m. ET

Event 2: Media availability and media scrum

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Notes for media:

Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 9:15 a.m. ET.

Out-of-town journalists may join by dialling:

The announcement will be available for streaming live on YouTube.

