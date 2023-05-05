MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser will make an announcement regarding the Agri-Food Pilot
L'ORIGNAL, ON, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will make an announcement regarding the agrifood sector's labour market needs and strengthening Canada's food supply system. Minister Fraser will be joined by Parliamentary Secretary Francis Drouin, on behalf of the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and AgriFood.
Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
Location: L'Orignal Packing Ltd
2567 County Rd 17
L'Orignal, ON K0B 1K0
Event 1: B-roll video footage (cameras only)
Time: Set-up at 8:40 a.m. ET, filming at 9:10 a.m. ET
Event 2: Media availability and media scrum
Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
Notes for media:
Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 9:15 a.m. ET.
Out-of-town journalists may join by dialling:
The announcement will be available for streaming live on YouTube.
