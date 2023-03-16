MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to make an announcement regarding post-graduation work permits

AP Finance

South Carolina lawmakers angry over a $3.5 billion accounting blunder by the state's comptroller general began efforts Thursday to sack the official, a day after demanding he quit or be fired. Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom told senators last month he had unintentionally exaggerated the state’s cash position by $3.5 billion by overstating the amount the state had sent to colleges and universities for a decade. It could affect South Carolina’s credit rating and has eroded confidence that a large number of lawmakers in the Republican-dominated state had in Eckstrom.