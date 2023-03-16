U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,960.28
    +68.35 (+1.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,246.55
    +371.98 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,717.28
    +283.22 (+2.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.24
    +25.29 (+1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.37
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.90
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.83
    +0.14 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0616
    +0.0031 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5850
    +0.0930 (+2.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2106
    +0.0053 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4230
    +0.0730 (+0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,999.80
    +479.58 (+1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    554.84
    +12.23 (+2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,410.03
    +65.58 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,010.61
    -218.87 (-0.80%)
     

MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to make an announcement regarding post-graduation work permits

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will make an announcement regarding post-graduation work permits (PGWPs). Minister Fraser will be joined by James Maloney, Member of Parliament for Etobicoke-Lakeshore.

Date:        Friday, March 17, 2023
Time:       11:30 a.m., Eastern Time

Location: Humber College – Lakeshore Campus
                 G Building Centre for Entrepreneurship
                 17 Colonel Samuel Smith Park Drive
                 Room G101 A&B
                 Etobicoke, Ontario

Notes for media:

  • Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 11:15 a.m., Eastern Time.

  • Out-of-town journalists may join by dialing

  • The announcement will be available live on YouTube.

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/16/c2294.html

Recommended Stories

  • Asia Stocks Poised to Follow US Bank-Rescue Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian equities are set to climb after a rescue package for First Republic Bank sparked a rebound in US shares. Treasuries fell after the European Central Bank delivered a rate hike that added to bets the US central bank will also raise next week.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000The 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary

  • Biden's claim that Silicon Valley Bank bailout wouldn't cost taxpayers contradicts fiscal reality: economist

    The Biden administration has insisted taxpayers will not be on the hook for the recent bailout of SVB, but a Heritage economist says that "doesn't pass the smell test."

  • French President Macron is setting an example: Raising the retirement age could solve financial and demographic problems, even if workers hate the idea

    France, the U.K. and China are talking about increasing retirement ages — here’s what’s happening in the U.S.

  • Summers Gives Lagarde an A+, Urges Fed Rate Increase Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers praised European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde for raising interest rates by a half percentage point Thursday and said the Federal Reserve should follow with its own, smaller, move next week.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000The 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary G

  • Republican senator to Yellen in hearing: 'That's a lie'

    A Republican senator accused Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday of lying about whether President Joe Biden was willing to meet with Republicans to discuss Social Security, a break in decorum that drew an admonishment from the panel's chairman. Senator Bill Cassidy repeatedly told Yellen during a Senate Finance Committee hearing that Biden has not been willing to meet with a bipartisan group of senators to address problems with Social Security. "Why doesn't the President care?" Cassidy asked.

  • ‘That's a lie’: GOP senators press Yellen on the lack of a Social Security plan in Biden’s budget

    During an appearance before lawmakers on the Senate’s Finance committee, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was repeatedly pressed in often heated terms by Republicans about the lack of a Social Security plan in President Biden’s recent budget proposal.

  • Raytheon (RTX) Secures Deal to Provide CETS for Combat Jets

    Raytheon (RTX) is set to offer CETS personnel, who will work with Air Force military and civilian personnel to become self-sufficient in the maintenance of aircraft systems.

  • Taiwan chip pioneer warns US plans will boost costs

    U.S. government efforts to shift production of processor chips from Asia to the United States will double their cost and slow the spread of their use in phones, cars and other products, the billionaire founder of the global industry’s biggest manufacturer warned Thursday. Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. said he supports U.S. efforts to slow China’s development of chip technology on security grounds.

  • U.S. labor market remains tight; housing market stabilizing

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, pointing to continued labor market strength, though financial markets turmoil is casting a shadow over the economy. Other data on Thursday also struck a fairly upbeat note on the economy, with homebuilding surging in February, potentially setting the stage for a spring housing market revival. Imported inflation pressures were subdued last month, but regional manufacturing activity remained depressed.

  • How a Penny-Stock Company Sold the Pentagon on Small Drones for Ukraine

    A trip to Kyiv by the Cyberlux chief executive helped short-circuit the Defense Department’s lumbering procurement system.

  • TikTok Ramps Up Lobbying in Washington to Try to Avoid U.S. Ban

    Lobbyists for Oracle have been racing to build Capitol Hill support for TikTok’s proposed partnership with the Austin-based tech company as a solution to the U.S. government’s security concerns.

  • Bid opens to fire SC comptroller for $3.5B accounting error

    South Carolina lawmakers angry over a $3.5 billion accounting blunder by the state's comptroller general began efforts Thursday to sack the official, a day after demanding he quit or be fired. Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom told senators last month he had unintentionally exaggerated the state’s cash position by $3.5 billion by overstating the amount the state had sent to colleges and universities for a decade. It could affect South Carolina’s credit rating and has eroded confidence that a large number of lawmakers in the Republican-dominated state had in Eckstrom.

  • Medicare identifies drug makers that will owe penalties for raising prices on 27 drugs faster than rate of inflation

    The Biden administration is making good on promises to help lower drug costs, though the impact is largely for Medicare patients.

  • Social Security cost-of-living adjustment could dip to 3%

    Benefit checks, adjusted each year for inflation, could see their smallest increase since 2020, a senior citizen's group says.

  • India approves purchase of military equipment worth $8.5 billion

    India on Thursday approved purchases of missiles, helicopters, artillery guns and electronic warfare systems worth $8.5 billion as it sought to add more teeth to its military. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the top government body for capital acquisition approvals for the Indian military, approved the orders worth 705 billion rupees ($8.52 billion) for all its services, the Defence Ministry said in a statement. All orders would be placed with Indian companies, it said, keeping with a push by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to boost domestic defence manufacturing.

  • Oil snaps declining streak as Saudi, Russia meeting calms markets

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Oil prices settled 1% higher on Thursday, ending a three-session losing streak, after reports that Saudi Arabia and Russia met to discuss ways to enhance market stability. Brent crude futures rose $1.37, or 1%, to settle at $74.70 a barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) gained 74 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $68.35 a barrel. Saudi state media reported that the country's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak met in the Saudi capital to discuss the OPEC+ group's efforts to maintain market balance.

  • France's Macron risks his government to raise retirement age

    French President Emmanuel Macron ordered his prime minister to wield a special constitutional power on Thursday that skirts parliament to force through a highly unpopular bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without a vote. The fury of opposition lawmakers echoed the anger of citizens and workers' unions. “This retirement reform is brutal, unjust, unjustified for the world of workers,” they declared.

  • First Drugs Facing Medicare Price Penalty Are Named

    U.S. health officials listed 27 medications whose prices rose faster than inflation, triggering rebates under a new federal law.

  • Who Blew Up Nord Stream? Investigators Focus on Six Mysterious Passengers on a Yacht

    A boat rented in Germany sailed close to the spots in the Baltic Sea where explosions sabotaged the gas pipeline from Russia.

  • Fed Expected to Hike Rates a Quarter Point Next Week in Economist Survey

    (Bloomberg) -- Most economists narrowly expect the Federal Reserve to hike rates next week and nudge its peak interest rate up slightly in a continuing response to high inflation despite concerns that a banking crisis could have broader economic impact.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000The 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the