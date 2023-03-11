MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to attend a special citizenship ceremony

HALIFAX, NS, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will welcome 21 of Canada's newest citizens at a special ceremony in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and then attend the 2023 U Sports Men's Final 8 Basketball Tournament. Judge Joan Mahoney will preside over the ceremony.

Minister Fraser will be joined by Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax and Christiane Fox, Deputy Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

Date: Saturday, March 11, 2023



Ceremony



Time: 4 p.m. (local)



Location: Halifax Convention Centre, 6th Floor

1650 Argyle Street

Halifax, Nova Scotia B3J 0E6



National Anthem



Time: 6 p.m. (local)



Location: Scotiabank Centre

1800 Argyle Street

Halifax, Nova Scotia B3J 2V9



The ceremony is also available for live viewing at https://youtube.com/live/BpLLErX4tmM.

