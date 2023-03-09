MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser available to media at the Forum of Ministers Responsible for Immigration

HALIFAX, NS, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will hold a media availability with federal, provincial and territorial representatives following a meeting of the Forum of Ministers Responsible for Immigration.

Date: Friday, March 10, 2023



Time: 3:45 p.m. AST – Media availability with Minister Fraser and provincial representatives from Atlantic Canada on the subject of asylum.





4:00 p.m. AST – Media availability with federal, provincial and territorial representatives.



Location: Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21

1055 Marginal Road

Halifax, Nova Scotia

B3H 4P7

The press conference will be available to watch via Zoom:

Link: https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/65531488565

Meeting ID: 655 3148 8565

Passcode: 749385

Notes for media:

Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 3:30 p.m. AST.

Out-of-town journalists may join by Zoom by dialling 647-374-4685 (Canada/US).

