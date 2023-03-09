U.S. markets closed

MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser available to media at the Forum of Ministers Responsible for Immigration

·1 min read

HALIFAX, NS, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will hold a media availability with federal, provincial and territorial representatives following a meeting of the Forum of Ministers Responsible for Immigration.

Date:             

Friday, March 10, 2023



Time:             

3:45 p.m. AST – Media availability with Minister Fraser and provincial representatives from Atlantic Canada on the subject of asylum.




4:00 p.m. AST – Media availability with federal, provincial and territorial representatives.



Location:     

Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21
1055 Marginal Road 
Halifax, Nova Scotia 
B3H 4P7

 

The press conference will be available to watch via Zoom:
Link: https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/65531488565
Meeting ID: 655 3148 8565
Passcode: 749385

Notes for media:

  • Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 3:30 p.m. AST.

  • Out-of-town journalists may join by Zoom by dialling 647-374-4685 (Canada/US).

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/09/c9931.html

