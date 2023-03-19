MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to Discuss Innovations to Immigration Programs in Canada with German Ministers Faeser and Heil

OTTAWA, ON, March 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will take questions from the media following a tour of Giatec with Germany's federal Minister of the Interior and Community, Nancy Faeser, and Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Hubertus Heil.

The ministers will meet to discuss Canada's expertise in attracting skilled workers via initiatives such as our Global Talent Stream and Dedicated Service Channel, as Germany considers changes and innovations to their immigration programs.

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023 Time: 11:30 a.m. (Eastern time)



Location: Giatec Scientific, Inc.

300-245 Menten Place

Ottawa, Ontario K2H 9E8

