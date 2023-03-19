U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,916.64
    -43.64 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,861.98
    -384.62 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.51
    -86.79 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.89
    -45.35 (-2.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.34
    -0.40 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.70
    +20.20 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.29 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0671
    +0.0053 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.1900 (-5.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2174
    +0.0063 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7940
    -1.7910 (-1.34%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,336.13
    +893.63 (+3.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.46
    +21.44 (+3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.40
    -74.63 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.19 (+1.20%)
     

MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to Discuss Innovations to Immigration Programs in Canada with German Ministers Faeser and Heil

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will take questions from the media following a tour of Giatec with Germany's federal Minister of the Interior and Community, Nancy Faeser, and Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Hubertus Heil.

The ministers will meet to discuss Canada's expertise in attracting skilled workers via initiatives such as our Global Talent Stream and Dedicated Service Channel, as Germany considers changes and innovations to their immigration programs.

Date:             

Monday, March 20, 2023

Time:             

11:30 a.m. (Eastern time)



Location:     

Giatec Scientific, Inc.


300-245 Menten Place


Ottawa, Ontario  K2H 9E8

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/19/c8029.html

