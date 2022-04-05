Media Advisory - Minister Fraser and Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees will be available to media

OTTAWA, ON, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will provide an update on several IRCC initiatives. Minister Fraser will be joined by Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Minister Fraser and High Commissioner Grandi will be available to media following the update.

Date: Wednesday, April 6, 2022 Time: 16:30 ET



Location: Sir John A. Macdonald Building - Room 200

144 Wellington Street

Ottawa, Ontario

Notes for media:

Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca to request temporary access. A teleconference line is also available for media who wish to listen to the event:

Dial-in numbers (listen only):

Local: 613-954-9003

Toll-free: 1-866-206-0153

Passcode: 9189514#

