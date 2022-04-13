U.S. markets closed

MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to highlight settlement supports available for Ukrainians

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will provide updates on how displaced Ukrainians arriving in Canada will be supported after their arrival. Minister Fraser will be available to the media following the update.

Attendees will include:

  • The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

  • The Honourable Nathan Cullen, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs

  • Chris Friesen, Co-Executive Director, The Canadian Immigrant Settlement Sector Alliance – Alliance canadienne du secteur de l'établissement des immigrants (CISSA ACSEI) National Secretariat for Operation Ukrainian Safe Haven

  • Katie Crocker, Chief Executive Officer, Affiliation of Multicultural Societies and Service Agencies (AMSSA) of B.C.

Date:

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Time:

14:00 PST (17:00 ET)



Location:

Immigrant Services Society of B.C.


2610 Victoria Dr,


Vancouver B.C. V5N 4L2



Notes for media:

  • Media should arrive no later than 13:45 PST.

  • Out-of-town journalists can listen to the news conference via the following link. https://youtu.be/qIw5ii9kRd8.

  • Please note this will be set up as listen-only.

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/12/c9149.html

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pushed higher after rallying back above $100 a barrel as Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue the war in Ukraine, which has rattled markets and tightened global crude supply.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns