MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to highlight settlement supports available for Ukrainians
VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will provide updates on how displaced Ukrainians arriving in Canada will be supported after their arrival. Minister Fraser will be available to the media following the update.
Attendees will include:
The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship
The Honourable Nathan Cullen, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs
Chris Friesen, Co-Executive Director, The Canadian Immigrant Settlement Sector Alliance – Alliance canadienne du secteur de l'établissement des immigrants (CISSA ACSEI) National Secretariat for Operation Ukrainian Safe Haven
Katie Crocker, Chief Executive Officer, Affiliation of Multicultural Societies and Service Agencies (AMSSA) of B.C.
Date:
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Time:
14:00 PST (17:00 ET)
Location:
Immigrant Services Society of B.C.
2610 Victoria Dr,
Vancouver B.C. V5N 4L2
Notes for media:
