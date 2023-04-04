U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,093.40
    -31.11 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,365.98
    -235.17 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,100.87
    -88.58 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.79
    -40.52 (-2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.39
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    2,038.80
    +38.40 (+1.92%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    +1.13 (+4.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0958
    +0.0053 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3370
    -0.0930 (-2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2498
    +0.0078 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6040
    -0.8160 (-0.62%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,121.43
    -17.67 (-0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    622.80
    +8.78 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,634.52
    -38.48 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,287.42
    +99.27 (+0.35%)
     

Media Advisory - Minister Gould in Ottawa to highlight federal budget investments

CNW Group
·1 min read

GATINEAU, QC, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould will visit GBatteries to highlight federal budget investments in a Strong Middle Class, an Affordable Economy, and a Healthy Future.

The Minister will be accompanied by Anita Vandenbeld, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development and Member of Parliament for Ottawa West – Nepean.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.


Date:

Wednesday, April 5, 2023





Time:

2:45 p.m. EDT 





Place:

GBatteries 
1431 Merivale Rd. 
Suite 102
Ottawa, Ontario 




To register, contact media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with your name and media outlet before 12:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Further information will be provided upon registration.

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/04/c5365.html