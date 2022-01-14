U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,659.03
    -67.32 (-1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,113.62
    -176.70 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,806.81
    -381.58 (-2.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,159.44
    -16.62 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.75
    -0.37 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.70
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    -0.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1455
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    -0.0140 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1090
    -0.0710 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,716.29
    -1,102.19 (-2.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.69
    -21.87 (-2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.85
    +12.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.93
    -378.20 (-1.33%)
     

Media Advisory - Minister Gould to participate in a joint announcement on support for families in Nova Scotia

·1 min read

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould, along with the Prime Minister of Canada the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, will virtually join Premier of Nova Scotia Tim Houston and Nova Scotia Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development Becky Druhan, to make an early learning and child care announcement. Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada Sean Fraser will also be in attendance.

Media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

DATE:

Friday, January 14, 2022



TIME:

10:15 a.m. AST

Journalists who want to participate must register by contacting Blaise.Theriault@novascotia.ca with their name and media outlet before 9:00 a.m. AST on Friday, January 14, 2022. The Zoom link will be provided to those who register.

  • Why Pfizer and BioNTech Got Thrashed on Thursday

    In what hardly qualifies as a surprising development, shares of both Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell in price on Thursday. This was on the back of a Supreme Court decision that struck down a key government vaccination mandate. After the smoke cleared, Pfizer's stock price fell by nearly 2%, while the far smaller and less diversified BioNTech suffered an 8% hit.

  • Inflation threatens to turn 2022 into ‘annus horribilis’ for Powell, Biden

    “Annus horribilis,” a Latin term that means “horrible year” is a term once famously deployed by the Queen of England to describe 1992, a tumultuous year upon which she declared she would not regard fondly.

  • Bill banning stock trading by lawmakers is 'fair for everyday people': Retail trader

    Momentum is growing to restrict stock trading by members of Congress and their spouses, as retail traders have been tracking politician trades and their performance.

  • Lael Brainard, picked for No. 2 Fed spot, pledges to use 'powerful tool' on inflation

    Lael Brainard, President Joe Biden’s pick for the number two spot at the nation’s central bank, said the Fed stands ready to quell inflation through higher interest rates.

  • Henry Kaufman, 1970s Wall Street Dr. Doom, Blasts Powell on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Henry Kaufman is one of the rare Wall Street veterans who can authoritatively draw parallels between the inflation scare of the 1970s and today’s alarming run-up in prices. And he has zero confidence Chair Jerome Powell’s Federal Reserve is ready for the battle it now faces. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to

  • Supreme Court set to rule on Biden's vaccine mandate

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan details the latest surrounding the Supreme Court's upcoming ruling on workplace vaccine mandates.

  • Lael Brainard Says Inflation Is ‘Too High.’ She’s Open to a Rate Hike in March.

    Reducing inflation is the Federal Reserve's most important task for the foreseeable future, says Fed Gov. Lael Brainard at her confirmation hearing to become vice chair of the central bank.

  • Top Democrat Targets Scaramucci’s SkyBridge, Others in Opportunity-Zone Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden is targeting Anthony Scaramucci’s hedge fund SkyBridge Capital, accounting firm Baker Tilly and others in an investigation into whether Opportunity Zones investments are benefitting low-income areas as intended.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH

  • Supreme Court blocks vaccine mandate for large businesses, allows it for health care workers

    The U.S. Supreme Court issued two highly anticipated rulings on Thursday, temporarily blocking a Biden administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large employers but allowing a separate rule applying only to health care workers.

  • SCOTUS and Sinema set back Biden again

    SCOTUS and Sinema set back Biden again

  • Germany Fights Soaring Home Prices With Curbs on Mortgage Lending

    The country’s financial regulator said mortgage lenders should be conservative following a house-price boom as some German families overcome their traditional reluctance to own property.

  • Ottawa says vaccine mandate for truck drivers 'has not changed'

    The federal government stands by its vaccine mandate for truck drivers entering Canada, reversing a previous statement by the Canada Border Services Agency that the mandate would not be applied.

  • Brainard Signals She’s Open to Raising Interest Rates in March

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice on MasksFederal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said the U.S. centra

  • McCarthy says Pelosi is the reason he's refusing to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee

    Last May, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he would be willing to testify about the conversation he had with then-President Donald Trump during the Capitol attack.

  • Stimulus Update: These 5 Groups Will Be Getting More Stimulus Money in 2022

    More stimulus money will be headed your way in 2022 if you're a member of one of these five groups. Here's who qualifies -- and why.

  • Supreme Court blocks Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine-or-test rule

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan reports on the Supreme Court's ruling blocking the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test requirement for large employers.

  • Mexico says has 'no bias' on possible buyers for Citigroup assets

    Mexico's government has "no bias" on potential buyers for the assets of Citigroup that the U.S. bank is selling in Mexico, with both international and domestic bidders welcome, Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O said on Wednesday. Citigroup said on Tuesday it was selling its consumer banking operations in Mexico, and Ramirez told Reuters in an interview the process would be open to all. "Both national and foreign (bidders) with a presence in Mexico and outside of Mexico," he said.

  • Supreme Court Delivers Blow To Administration’s Vaccine Mandate For Employers

    The Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s “vaccine or test” rule for U.S. businesses less than a week after arguments before the conservative majority high court.

  • Why Are Evofem Biosciences Shares Rising On Wednesday?

    Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares are trading higher after the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and the U.S. Department of Labor issued updated guidance related to contraceptive access. The new guidance specifies that most insurers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) must provide coverage, with no out-of-pocket costs to women, for FDA-approved contraceptive products, like Phexxi, prescribed by healthcare providers. "We believe this is a huge step forward toward ens

  • Repayment deadline for CEBA loans extended by Ottawa

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the government will extend the repayment deadline for businesses that qualified for the CEBA program.