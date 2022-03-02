U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,306.26
    -67.68 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,294.95
    -597.65 (-1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,532.46
    -218.94 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.51
    -39.58 (-1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.89
    +2.48 (+2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.20
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.13 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1131
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    -0.1320 (-7.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3328
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,121.45
    +742.20 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.73
    +12.75 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,498.80
    -345.92 (-1.29%)
     

Media Advisory - Minister Gould reaffirms Canada's commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at Together|Ensemble Conference

·1 min read

GATINEAU, QC, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, will be participating in the Together|Ensemble 2022 conference in her role as Canada's Federal Government lead on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and providing opening remarks for the conference.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date:

Wednesday, March 2, 2022



Time:

11:00 a.m.

Together|Ensemble 2022 takes place from March 2 to March 4. Journalists are invited to register for the conference.

There is no media availability during the event. Journalists who want to interview the Minister can send a request with their name and media outlet to media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca.

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

