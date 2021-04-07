Media Advisory - Minister Guilbeault to Announce Funding to Expand African Canadian History Education
The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make a funding announcement that will help expand knowledge of African Canadian History.
HALIFAX, NS, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, and Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament (Halifax), will make a virtual funding announcement regarding African Canadian History Education on Thursday.
Journalists must confirm their participation by sending their full name and the name of their media outlet to pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca by 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7.
A Zoom link will be sent to allow reporters to ask questions following the announcement.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
EVENT: Press conference
DATE: Thursday, April 8, 2021
TIME: 11:00 a.m (ATL)
LOCATION: Virtual
