Media Advisory - Minister Guilbeault to Announce Funding for Theatre Company Les Sages Fous in Trois-Rivières

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make an announcement with theatre company Les Sages Fous on Monday

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make an announcement on Monday about the theatre company Les Sages Fous. This announcement will be made in person.

Seating is limited, so journalists wishing to attend this press conference must confirm their attendance at pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca by 7 a.m. on Monday, August 9.

Registered journalists will be able to ask questions of the Minister following the press briefing.

Journalists attending the press conference in person must not have symptoms similar to COVID-19 or have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive in the last 14 days. Please note that face masks must be worn.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Monday, August 9, 2021



TIME: 1:00 p.m.



PLACE: Église Saint-James

811 Ursulines Street

Trois-Rivières, Quebec

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/06/c7519.html