U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,057.66
    -141.46 (-3.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,283.40
    -1,008.38 (-3.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,141.71
    -497.56 (-3.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.83
    -64.81 (-3.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.00
    +0.48 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.50
    -20.90 (-1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    18.77
    -0.35 (-1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9968
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0350
    +0.0090 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1739
    -0.0099 (-0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5050
    +1.0350 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,698.21
    -950.91 (-4.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.93
    -26.28 (-5.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

Media advisory - Minister Guilbeault to announce Indigenous-led initiatives to protect nature

·1 min read

WHITEHORSE, YT, Aug. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, will announce funding for Indigenous Guardians initiatives.

Event:           

Announcement followed by question period

Date:             

Monday, August 29

Time:             

3:15 p.m. (MST)

Location:     

Atrium of the Elijah Smith Building,
300 Main St,
Whitehorse, YT
Whitehorse, Yukon,
Y1A 2B5
and livestreamed via Facebook Live and Zoom webinar

 

Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Note: If joining the announcement virtually or by phone, reporters are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions to help ensure optimal sound quality.

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

