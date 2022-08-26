Media advisory - Minister Guilbeault to announce Indigenous-led initiatives to protect nature
WHITEHORSE, YT, Aug. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, will announce funding for Indigenous Guardians initiatives.
Event:
Announcement followed by question period
Date:
Monday, August 29
Time:
3:15 p.m. (MST)
Location:
Atrium of the Elijah Smith Building,
Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Note: If joining the announcement virtually or by phone, reporters are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions to help ensure optimal sound quality.
