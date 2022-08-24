Media advisory - Minister Guilbeault will be available to the media during a visit to Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean
MÉTABETCHOUAN–LAC-À-LA-CROIX, QC, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The media are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will be available to the media.
Event:
Media Availability
Date:
Thursday, August 25, 2022
Time:
10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. (EDT)
Location:
Terrace "La Tour du belvédère"
Camp Musical du Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean
1589 Route 169
Métabetchouan–Lac-à-la-Croix
Please note that this is an in-person event only.
