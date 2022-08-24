U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

Media advisory - Minister Guilbeault will be available to the media during a visit to Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean

·1 min read

MÉTABETCHOUAN–LAC-À-LA-CROIX, QC, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The media are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will be available to the media.

Event:         

Media Availability

Date:           

Thursday, August 25, 2022

Time:           

10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. (EDT)

Location:     

Terrace "La Tour du belvédère"


Camp Musical du Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean


1589 Route 169


Métabetchouan–Lac-à-la-Croix



Please note that this is an in-person event only.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/24/c6656.html

