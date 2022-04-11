Media advisory - Minister Guilbeault to highlight measures in Budget 2022 to support small- and medium-sized businesses
From: Environment and Climate Change Canada
QUÉBEC, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will highlight funding under Budget 2022 to support measures that will help small- and medium-sized businesses throughout the country.
Please note that there will be an opportunity for photos for media attending on-site.
Event:
Media tour
Date:
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Time:
10:30 a.m. (EDT)
Location:
The Grand Marché de Québec
Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Note: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attending media will be asked to wear masks while inside the facility.
