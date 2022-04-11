U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,412.53
    -75.75 (-1.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,308.08
    -413.04 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,411.96
    -299.04 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,980.32
    -14.24 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.18
    -3.08 (-3.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.50
    +11.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.43 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0886
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    +0.0670 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3031
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3850
    +1.0650 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,790.79
    -3,364.07 (-7.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    933.37
    -52.80 (-5.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Media advisory - Minister Guilbeault to highlight measures in Budget 2022 to support small- and medium-sized businesses

·1 min read

From: Environment and Climate Change Canada

QUÉBEC, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will highlight funding under Budget 2022 to support measures that will help small- and medium-sized businesses throughout the country.

Please note that there will be an opportunity for photos for media attending on-site.

Event:

Media tour

Date:

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Time:

10:30 a.m. (EDT)

Location:

The Grand Marché de Québec
Espace de la Serre
250 Wilfrid-Hamel Boulevard
Québec City, Quebec

Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Note: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attending media will be asked to wear masks while inside the facility.

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

