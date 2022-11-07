U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

Media advisory - Minister Guilbeault to hold a media availability to discuss his participation at COP27

·1 min read

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will hold a media availability to discuss his participation in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) and his work with the international community in fighting climate change and adapting to its impacts.

Event:

Media availability

Location:

Teleconference line

Date:

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Time:

10:00 a.m. (EDT) / 5:00 p.m. (EET)



Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada to obtain dial-in information.

Note for media: To help ensure optimal sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline.

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/07/c1220.html

