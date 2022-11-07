Media advisory - Minister Guilbeault to hold a media availability to discuss his participation at COP27

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will hold a media availability to discuss his participation in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) and his work with the international community in fighting climate change and adapting to its impacts.

Event: Media availability Location: Teleconference line Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022 Time: 10:00 a.m. (EDT) / 5:00 p.m. (EET)





Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada to obtain dial-in information.

Note for media: To help ensure optimal sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline.

