March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected but the unemployment rate hovers near historic lows

Media Advisory - Minister Guilbeault will hold media availability following the release of the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

GATINEAU, QC, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will hold a media availability to discuss the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's latest report, Mitigation of Climate Change, issued following the 56th plenary (IPCC-56), and the Emissions Reduction Plan (ERP).

Media Availability

Monday, April 4, 2022

10:00 a.m. (EDT)

Zoom Webinar

Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada to obtain the Zoom link.

Note: To help ensure optimal sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

  • Top Wind Energy Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the wind energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q2 2022.

  • Biden Administration Orders 49 MPG Fuel-Economy Standard by 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration ordered carmakers to increase their average fuel economy to about 49 miles (78.8 kilometers) per gallon by 2026, in an ambitious effort to make up for progress stalled when President Donald Trump rolled back the efficiency program. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be

  • Biden Invokes Cold War Powers to Boost EV Battery Production

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration announced it will invoke Cold War powers to boost domestic production of materials for batteries needed to power electric vehicles and the transition to renewable energy, a move intended to improve U.S. competitiveness in a market dominated by China.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Aid Convoys Have Been Unable to Reach MariupolU.S. Cri

  • Automakers Side With EPA in Court Case Over Car Emission Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- A trade group of major automakers is intervening in a court case about new greenhouse gas emissions rules from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency -- and this time they are siding with regulators. Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the War, White House SaysBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationApple and Meta Gave User Data to Hackers Who Used Forged Legal RequestsUkraine Upda

  • DYLLF: Deep Yellow Limited and Vimy Resources Agree to Merge. Attributable Resources Expand to 389 Mlbs. Deep Yellow to have multi-jurisdictional flagship projects in Namibia and Australia.

    By Steven Ralston, CFA OTCQX:DYLLF | ASX:DYL READ THE FULL DYLLF RESEARCH REPORT The goal of Deep Yellow’s (ASX:DYL) (OTCQX:DYLLF) management is for the company to become a Tier I multi-jurisdictional uranium producer during the current uranium up-cycle. Under a Dual-Pillar growth strategy, management also plans to become a multi-jurisdictional producer by diversifying the company’s uranium

  • 10 Clever Ways To Stop Wasting Money on Electricity

    The electricity bill can often come as an unwelcome surprise, particularly after intense usage, such as during a heat wave, or high utilization of a home office or kitchen. While electricity is a...

  • U.S. boosts fuel efficiency rules as Biden reverses Trump rollback

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced it will boost fuel efficiency requirements by 8% for both the 2024 and 2025 model years and 10% in 2026. The NHTSA rules are about the same as rules previously announced by the Environmental Protection Agency for a fleetwide real-world average of about 40 miles per gallon in 2026 compared with 32 mpg under the Trump rules.

  • CleanSpark Aims to Be Among Top Bitcoin Miners With Up to 500MW Expansion

    The deal with Houston-based Lancium will give CleanSpark a mining hashrate of 16 EH/s by spring 2023.

  • From the Editor: A company town's future rides on GM's big bet

    "In a six-month span, General Motors committed $4.5 billion of investments to its Spring Hill presence, to modernize production lines and build a new battery plant. If GM has a role to play in the electric future, so does Spring Hill. But the mood in Spring Hill — among the plant’s employees and neighbors — is not as triumphant as one might expect."

  • House committee launches investigation into Amazon labor practices

    A House committee is investigating Amazon's labor practices following a deadly tornado that collapsed a company warehouse.

  • Hotter Antarctic summers posing increasing threat to stability of world’s largest ice sheet, satellite observations show

    Meltwater from warming temperatures threaten floating ice shelves buttressing the massive East Antarctic ice sheet

  • Ford's Blue Oval City reaches key milestone. What's next for the $5.6 billion project?

    Site work started this week on Ford's Blue Oval City, a $5.6 billion project in Haywood County.

  • Denver's street sweeping tickets are a cash cow for the city

    The slogan for Denver's street sweeping program is meant to instill a little hometown spirit: Flashback: "Show your pride, move your ride," a sticker on the transformer-like trucks once read.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Reality check: Hundreds of people forget to move their cars to make way for the brush trucks, which are out between April 1 through Nov. 30.And the $50 citations the city issues are a huge source of revenue.By the numbers: The number

  • Sound Like an Expert: 7 Electric-Car Terms You Need to Know

    Master these technical terms and you'll be your neighborhood's electric-vehicle guru.

  • Biden invokes Defense Production Act for EV battery materials: How it impacts automakers

    President Biden invoked the Cold War power to localize producing key materials for EVs. Here is what it will mean for carmakers and consumers.

  • Sustainable Jersey and PSE&G Partnering to Support Energy Efficiency in Our Communities

    NEWARK, N.J., March 31, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Sustainable Jersey is joining forces with PSE&G to help communities become more energy efficient and reduce their energy consumption, lower their energy b...

  • New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026, up from 28 mpg

    New vehicles sold in the U.S. will have to average at least 40 miles per gallon of gasoline in 2026, up from about 28 mpg, under new federal rules unveiled Friday that undo a rollback of standards enacted under President Donald Trump. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said its new fuel economy requirements are the strongest to date and the maximum the industry can achieve over the time period. For the current model year, standards enacted under Trump require the fleet of new vehicles to get just under 28 miles per gallon in real-world driving.

  • E-scooter fires in India trigger safety concerns, in setback for Modi push

    A spate of electric scooters catching fire in India, including one made by SoftBank-backed Ola Electric, is sparking safety concerns among some buyers, in an early setback for a nascent sector Prime Minister Narendra Modi is bullish about. Sales of electric scooters more than doubled this year, but at least for some prospective buyers, the fires are cause to think twice.

  • Buttigieg: Biden administration must 'demystify' electric vehicles

    Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, speaking on the Yahoo News “Skullduggery” podcast on Tuesday, said that accelerating electric vehicle adoption will provide American consumers with long-term protection against oil price shocks.

  • Gusty thunderstorms to drench much of Florida during 1st weekend of April

    The Sunshine State is in for some rainy weather for the first weekend of April, AccuWeather meteorologists say, and the storminess is likely to be enough to spoil outdoor plans Floridians and spring breakers may have across a large portion of the state. The dreary conditions will come on the heels of a severe weather outbreak that rattled the Florida Panhandle Wednesday into Thursday and delivered more thunderstorms to parts of the peninsula on Friday. A lull in thunderstorm activity will begin