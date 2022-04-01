Media Advisory - Minister Guilbeault will hold media availability following the release of the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

GATINEAU, QC, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will hold a media availability to discuss the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's latest report, Mitigation of Climate Change, issued following the 56th plenary (IPCC-56), and the Emissions Reduction Plan (ERP).

Event: Media Availability Date: Monday, April 4, 2022 Time: 10:00 a.m. (EDT) Location: Zoom Webinar

Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada to obtain the Zoom link.

Note: To help ensure optimal sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/01/c7645.html