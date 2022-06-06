U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Guilbeault will speak to new proposed legislation that gives Indigenous peoples a stronger voice and strengthens the protection and conservation of historic places in Canada

·1 min read

Ottawa, ON, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, along with John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale-Langley City, will be available to respond to questions following the tabling of new proposed legislation that gives Indigenous peoples a stronger voice and strengthens the protection and conservation of historic places in Canada.

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

The details are as follows:

Date:               June 7, 2022

Time:              10:30 a.m. (EDT)

Location:        House of Commons Foyer, Ottawa, Ontario

SOURCE Parks Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/06/c8280.html

