MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Guilbeault will speak to new proposed legislation that gives Indigenous peoples a stronger voice and strengthens the protection and conservation of historic places in Canada

Ottawa, ON, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, along with John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale-Langley City, will be available to respond to questions following the tabling of new proposed legislation that gives Indigenous peoples a stronger voice and strengthens the protection and conservation of historic places in Canada.

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

The details are as follows:

Date: June 7, 2022

Time: 10:30 a.m. (EDT)

Location: House of Commons Foyer, Ottawa, Ontario

