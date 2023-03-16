U.S. markets closed

MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Hajdu to join Biigtigong Nishnaabeg for community celebrations and announce new investments

·1 min read

BIIGTIGONG NISHNAABEG, ON, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor will join Chief Duncan Michano and partners in Biigtigong Nishnaabeg to celebrate the signing of a Community Benefit Agreement, and announce funding for a new cultural centre and water treatment plant.

Event will be hybrid and members of the media are invited to ask questions via Zoom. Journalists who would like to participate in the news conference should contact:

media@sac-isc.gc.ca

Date:  March 17th, 2023
Event Begins: 12:00 p.m. EDT
Media availability (estimated): 1:15 pm EDT

Follow us on Twitter:

GovCan – Indigenous
(https://twitter.com/GCIndigenous)

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/16/c5754.html

