Media Advisory - Minister Hutchings to announce investments for business growth and community development across Saskatchewan
SASKATOON, SK, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will announce investments in a number of Saskatchewan projects that will benefit communities, grow businesses and create jobs.
Minister Hutchings will be joined by Mehmet Tulbek from the Saskatchewan Food Industry Development Centre, Heidi Dutton from Protein Powered Farms, and Chief Darcy Bear from Whitecap Dakota First Nation.
A media availability will follow.
Date:
March 16, 2023
Time:
10:30 a.m. MDT / 12:30 p.m. EDT
Location:
Saskatchewan Food Industry Development Centre
2335 Schuyler Street
Saskatoon, SK
