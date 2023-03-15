U.S. markets close in 2 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,860.11
    -59.18 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,620.80
    -534.60 (-1.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,326.66
    -101.49 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,729.98
    -46.92 (-2.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.84
    -4.49 (-6.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.90
    +20.00 (+1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.99
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    -0.0178 (-1.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    -0.1890 (-5.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2043
    -0.0112 (-0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9460
    -1.2890 (-0.96%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,218.30
    -1,494.07 (-5.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.84
    -19.40 (-3.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,344.45
    -292.66 (-3.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

Media Advisory - Minister Hutchings to announce investments for business growth and community development across Saskatchewan

·1 min read

SASKATOON, SK, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will announce investments in a number of Saskatchewan projects that will benefit communities, grow businesses and create jobs.

Minister Hutchings to announce investments for business growth and community development across Saskatchewan (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)
Minister Hutchings to announce investments for business growth and community development across Saskatchewan (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Minister Hutchings will be joined by Mehmet Tulbek from the Saskatchewan Food Industry Development Centre, Heidi Dutton from Protein Powered Farms, and Chief Darcy Bear from Whitecap Dakota First Nation.

A media availability will follow.

Date: 
March 16, 2023

Time: 
10:30 a.m. MDT / 12:30 p.m. EDT

Location:
Saskatchewan Food Industry Development Centre
2335 Schuyler Street
Saskatoon, SK

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on Twitter and LinkedIn
Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/15/c1649.html

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Central Bank Takes Up Xi Call to Fight US ‘Containment’

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank echoed President Xi Jinping’s warning that the US is seeking to suppress the world’s second-largest economy, an unusual move that suggests the central bank could be looking for ways to safeguard against possible further sanctions. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Upping StakeBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionWall Street Frets Ove

  • First Drugs Facing Medicare Price Penalty Are Named

    U.S. health officials listed 27 medications whose prices rose faster than inflation, triggering rebates under a new federal law.

  • DOJ Sues Rite Aid for Allegedly Filling Opioid Prescriptions With ‘Obvious Red Flags’

    The complaint alleges that hundreds of thousands of unlawful prescriptions were filled between 2014 and 2019.

  • Tech pressure, Yellen everywhere: How Washington scrambled as SVB collapsed

    The U.S. government launched emergency measures on Sunday to shore up confidence in the banking system after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, the largest bank collapse since the 2008 financial crisis. European bank stocks fell on Wednesday, with Credit Suisse diving as much as 30% on renewed investor concerns about stresses within the sector. The U.S. measures came after heavy pressure from California's tech industry to act, and fueled several long and dramatic days in Washington and beyond.

  • Will Ron DeSantis be the end of ‘Florida man’? Press critics sound the alarm over the potential demise of the famous ‘Sunshine Law.’

    Florida's unique media law has enabled a lot of unusual "Florida man" headlines over the years.

  • Bailouts are back, and capitalism is crumbling before our eyes

    Here we go again. The circumstances may be different, but the underlying causes are much the same. A well-functioning banking system is an essential backdrop to any successful market economy, but banks themselves are intrinsically dangerous, interconnected beasts that once off the leash almost invariably end up creating financial havoc.

  • Inside the legal loophole US regulators used to bail out SVB depositors

    Silicon Valley Bank's deposits were backstopped by the government over the weekend, a move made possible by a narrow legal exception inside a 32-year-old banking law.

  • How a Penny-Stock Company Sold the Pentagon on Small Drones for Ukraine

    A trip to Kyiv by the Cyberlux chief executive helped short-circuit the Defense Department’s lumbering procurement system.

  • Court: Ukraine can try to avoid repaying $3B loan to Russia

    The U.K. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Ukraine can go to trial to avoid repaying $3 billion in loans it said it took under pressure from Russia in 2013 to prevent it from trying to join the European Union. The court rejected a bid by a British company acting on Russia’s behalf to order Ukraine to repay the loans without facing a trial. Ukraine said it borrowed the money while facing the threat of military force and massive illegal economic and political pressure nearly a decade before Russia invaded its neighbor.

  • Signature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- US prosecutors were investigating Signature Bank’s work with crypto clients before regulators suddenly seized the lender this past weekend, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsWall Street’s Fear Gauge Su

  • White House pushes back after DeSantis questions U.S. support for Ukraine: ‘Consider the cost in American blood and treasure should Mr. Putin succeed’

    A White House spokesman offers a rebuke on Tuesday when asked about Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's criticism of U.S. support for Ukraine.

  • Unretirement can be expensive – watch out for these surprise costs

    Going back to work after retirement can bring the renewed luxury of a paycheck, but there are some potential hiccups to re-entering the workforce that require some planning. A tight labor market, high inflation, waning pandemic concerns – and perhaps a case of boredom – have prompted many retirees to consider going back to work. One in six retirees is considering returning to work after being out of the workforce for an average of four years, according to a recent study from Paychex.

  • White House hails possibility of Xi Jinping speaking with Ukrainian president Zelensky

    A senior White House official has praised a reported plan by Chinese President Xi Jinping to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and confirmed US President Joe Biden's "willingness" to schedule a talk with the Chinese leader. "We have been encouraging President Xi to reach out to President Zelensky because we believe that the PRC and President Xi himself should hear directly the Ukrainian perspective and not just the Russian perspective on this," National Security Adviser Jake Sul

  • Putin rejects theory about Ukrainian role in pipeline blasts

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday dismissed as “sheer nonsense” allegations that Ukrainians could be behind the blasts that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last year, and again pointed the finger at the U.S. Putin spoke after The New York Times, The Washington Post and German media published stories last week citing unidentified U.S. and other officials as saying there was evidence Ukraine, or at least Ukrainians, may have been responsible. The Ukrainian government has denied involvement.

  • India is teaching the Taliban how to run an economy

    In its effort to stay engaged with the Taliban, India has invited officials of the Afghanistan government to attend a crash course on its culture, legislation, and business climate.

  • BlackRock CEO Larry Fink sees retirement as ‘silent crisis’ facing global economy

    Issues such as higher housing and healthcare costs and the shifting of retirement risks to individuals make it difficult to support increased longevity.

  • Amid bank strains, Democrats and Republicans spar over U.S. budget

    The U.S. Senate Budget Committee debated Democratic President Joe Biden's $6.8 trillion budget proposal on Wednesday, as new financial strains at Credit Suisse threatened to raise the stakes in a partisan standoff over spending and debt. Biden's proposal is an early step in a negotiation over fiscal 2024 spending with Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives, who say they will refuse to raise the nation's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling unless Democrats agree to sharp spending cuts. Failure to do so could lead to an unprecedented default by the federal government which would rattle the global economy and markets, which have been volatile following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

  • Uber, DoorDash, Lyft stocks rise after Prop. 22 ruling in California

    Shares of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Lyft Inc. (LYFT) and DoorDash Inc. (DASH) ended higher Tuesday, a day after a California appeals court handed them a partial victory that lets them continue treating their drivers and couriers as independent contractors instead of employees — though an appeal to the California Supreme Court is likely. The three-member appeals court ruled two to one that most of Proposition 22, the law that came out of a 2020 ballot initiative on which the companies spent more than $200 million, could be upheld after a judge last year declared it unconstitutional.

  • EPA Proposes Limits for ‘Forever Chemicals’ in Drinking Water

    The move reflects growing concern over health effects of PFAS, which have contaminated water supplies in hundreds of communities.

  • Brainard Must Help Contain SVB Crisis She Warned Was Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- Lael Brainard, as a US Federal Reserve governor, repeatedly warned that efforts to deregulate banks were a recipe for disaster.Most Read from BloombergUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC Prompt‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaHer counsel went unheeded by D