Media advisory - Minister Hutchings to highlight federal budget investments in Whitehorse, Yukon
OTTAWA, ON, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will host an event in Whitehorse, Yukon, to highlight federal budget investments in a strong middle class, an affordable economy and a healthy future. A media availability will follow the event.
Media representatives interested in scheduling a one-on-one interview with Minister Hutchings are asked to contact Hugo Alvarez directly.
Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
Time: 10:00 am (MST) / 1:00 pm (EDT)
Location:
Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre
1171 Front Street
Whitehorse, Yukon Territory
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
