Media advisory - Minister Hutchings to highlight Budget 2022 commitments on affordable housing that will benefit residents of Alberta

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will visit Fort McMurray, Alberta, to share news about Budget 2022: A Plan to Grow Our Economy and Make Life More Affordable. Minister Hutchings will highlight Budget 2022 commitments to unlock homeownership for middle-class Albertans.

Date:

Wednesday, April 13, 2022



Time:

9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time)



Location:

Qualico Homes


237 Fireweed Crescent

Fort McMurray, Alberta

Notes for media

Members of the media will be able to participate on site or via teleconference.

Participation on site

Members of the media wanting to take part in person are asked to confirm their attendance with ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca.

Participation via teleconference

Members of the media wanting to take part via teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.

