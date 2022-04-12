Media advisory - Minister Hutchings to highlight Budget 2022 commitments on affordable housing that will benefit residents of Alberta
OTTAWA, ON, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will visit Fort McMurray, Alberta, to share news about Budget 2022: A Plan to Grow Our Economy and Make Life More Affordable. Minister Hutchings will highlight Budget 2022 commitments to unlock homeownership for middle-class Albertans.
Date:
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Time:
9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time)
Location:
Qualico Homes
237 Fireweed Crescent
Fort McMurray, Alberta
Notes for media
Members of the media will be able to participate on site or via teleconference.
Participation on site
Members of the media wanting to take part in person are asked to confirm their attendance with ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca.
Participation via teleconference
Members of the media wanting to take part via teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.
