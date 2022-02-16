Media advisory - Minister Hutchings and Minister Vandal to announce high-speed Internet projects in rural Saskatchewan
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, together with The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, will announce a federal investment to improve high-speed Internet access in rural Saskatchewan. A media availability will follow.
Date: February 17, 2022
Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
Location: Virtual
Note to Media: Media outlets wishing to take part in the teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations (media@ised-isde.gc.ca) to receive the dial-in information.
