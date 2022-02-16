U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

Media advisory - Minister Hutchings and Minister Vandal to announce high-speed Internet projects in rural Saskatchewan

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, together with The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, will announce a federal investment to improve high-speed Internet access in rural Saskatchewan. A media availability will follow.

Date: February 17, 2022

Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

Location: Virtual

Note to Media: Media outlets wishing to take part in the teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations (media@ised-isde.gc.ca) to receive the dial-in information.

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/16/c2328.html

