Media Advisory - Minister Jonathan Wilkinson to hold media availability to discuss pre-COP26 meeting in Milan, Italy

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, will hold media availability to discuss the pre-COP26 meeting in Milan, Italy. Minister Wilkinson will provide an update on next steps and take questions from media representatives.

Event: Media availability (telephone conference)



Date: Friday, October 1, 2021



Time: 2:00 p.m. (EDT)

Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada. Dial-in information will be provided upon registration. Please note, timing is subject to change.

