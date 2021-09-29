Media Advisory - Minister Jonathan Wilkinson to hold media availability to discuss pre-COP26 meeting in Milan, Italy
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, will hold media availability to discuss the pre-COP26 meeting in Milan, Italy. Minister Wilkinson will provide an update on next steps and take questions from media representatives.
Event:
Media availability (telephone conference)
Date:
Friday, October 1, 2021
Time:
2:00 p.m. (EDT)
Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada. Dial-in information will be provided upon registration. Please note, timing is subject to change.
