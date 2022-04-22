MEDIA ADVISORY - MINISTER LAMETTI TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT

OTTAWA, ON , April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, the Honourable Rochelle Squires, Minister of Families, Accessibility and Francophone Affairs of Manitoba, and Terry Duguid, MP for Winnipeg South, will make an announcement regarding official languages in the province of Manitoba.

Date: Monday, April 25th, 2022

Time: 9:30 a.m. (CT)

Members of the media who want to participate must register in advance by contacting media@justice.gc.ca with their name and media outlet. The MS Teams link will be provided to those who register.

