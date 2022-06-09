U.S. markets open in 9 hours 12 minutes

MEDIA ADVISORY - MINISTER LAMETTI TO MAKE A FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will make a funding announcement regarding support to address the overrepresentation of Indigenous peoples in the criminal justice system in Montréal.

Date:             

Thursday, June 9, 2022



Time:           

2:45 p.m. (ET)

 

Members of the media who want to participate must register in advance by contacting media@justice.gc.ca with their name and media outlet. The MS Teams link will be provided to those who register.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/08/c2364.html

