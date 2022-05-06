MEDIA ADVISORY - MINISTER LAMETTI TO MAKE A FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT

OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova (Nova Scotia), and the Honourable Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax (Nova Scotia), will make a funding announcement regarding support for victims of crime in Nova Scotia. They will be joined by the Honourable Brad Johns, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Nova Scotia.



Date: Monday, May 9, 2022







Time: 10:15 a.m. (AT)







Members of the media who want to participate must register in advance by contacting media@justice.gc.ca with their name and media outlet. The MS Teams link will be provided to those who register.

