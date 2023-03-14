MEDIA ADVISORY - MINISTER LAMETTI TO MAKE A FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT

OTTAWA, ON, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., K.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and Darrell Samson, Member of Parliament for Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook, Nova Scotia, will make a funding announcement regarding support for legal services for Black and racialized communities in Nova Scotia.

Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Time: 9:45 a.m. (ET)

Members of the media who would like to participate must register in advance by contacting media@justice.gc.ca with their name and media outlet. The MS Teams link will be provided to those who register.

