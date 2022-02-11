U.S. markets closed

MEDIA ADVISORY - MINISTER LAMETTI TO MAKE A FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE REVITALIZATION OF INDIGENOUS LAWS

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will make a funding announcement related to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action 50. He will be joined by Chief Thomas Neeposh from the Cree Nation of Mistissini.

Date:

Monday, February 14, 2022



Time:

9:30 a.m. (ET)

Journalists who want to participate must register in advance by contacting media@justice.gc.ca with their name and media outlet. The MS Teams link and phone-in option will be provided to those who register.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/11/c9641.html

